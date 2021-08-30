Tyler Chapel Hill showed why the Bulldogs are a No. 12 state-ranked football team with a 63-36 victory over the Greenville Lions in Friday’s season opener at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The Bulldogs scored on the first play from scrimmage with a 66-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Jones to Deuce McGregor off a double-reverse trick play and kept churning out the yardage as they ran for 301 yards and passed for 305.
Jones was 11-of-15 passing for 305 yards, also including a touchdown passes of 46 yards to Solomon Macfoy and 74 yards to McGregor. The junior quarterback also ran for a 54-yard touchdown as he totaled 353 yards of total offense.
Joe Galay, in his first varsity start for the Lions, went 11-of-19 passing for 202 yards and touchdowns of 54 yards to Micah Simpson and 46 yards to JaQualyn Davis.
Hue Pitts, one of the Lions’ top returning rushers off last year’s 4-5 playoff team, ran for a game-high 94 yards on 16 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 18 yards.
O.J. Johnson, another top rusher on the Lions’ 2020 team, ran for 31 yards on eight carries, scoring on a 1-yard burst. Johnson sat out most of the second half with an injury.
Dyshaun Grigsby, the Lions’ returning all-district defensive tackle, also sat out the second half with an injury.
Chapel Hill, which went 8-5 last year and three rounds deep in the Class 4A, Division I playoffs, showed a lot of depth as 12 different Bulldogs ran with the football.
Ten different Lions caught passes, led by JaQualyn Davis with three receptions for 110 yards.
Chapel Hill had four touchdowns called back because of penalties, finishing with 12 penalties for 124 yards. The Lions were flagged nine times for 83 yards.
Though they trailed for most of the game and were down 34-9 at halftime, the Lions kept battling and finished the game on Chapel Hill’s 2-yard line.
Chapel Hill was 12th in the preseason rankings of “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” A couple of writers from the magazine attended Friday night’s game.
