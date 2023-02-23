MELISSA — A slow start hurt the Bland Lady Tigers as they lost 57-34 to Muenster in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal basketball playoff game on Tuesday.
Muenster jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter and prevented a Bland comeback as the 28-7 Lady Hornets advanced to the Region II-2A tournament at McKinney North to play undefeated Nocona.
Bland finished the season at 31-5 including district, bi-district and area championships.
“We ran into a very stout Muenster team that plays very, very well,” said Bland coach Garrett Todd.
Todd said the Lady Tigers got rattled early as they lost 15 turnovers in the first half, including 12 in the first quarter.
“We only had six in the second half,” said Todd.
Muenster geared its defense to control Bland’s Connie Hughes, who had been averaging more than 20 points per game. Muenster coach Chris Hightower put Muenster senior Brooklyn Duncan on Hughes.
“I was expecting that,” said Todd. “That 12’s (Duncan) a good player. She’s quick, she’s fast.”
Everywhere Hughes went Duncan was right with her and at times the Lady Hornets’ defense sagged back to where sometimes two and three players were guarding Hughes.
Hughes, who is planning to play for Southeastern Oklahoma State next season, finished with a team-high 13 points after being limited to only one field goal in the first half.
Taylea West was next for Bland with 9 points though she was in foul trouble for much of the game.
Layla Johnson and Aziah Lopez both scored 6 points for Bland.
Maggie Hess hit seven 3-pointers to lead Muenster and all scorers with 21 points.
“We executed our game plan OK,” said Todd. “We did not expect 21 (Hess). She made seven 3s. When 21 got hot that hurt us bad.”
Brooke Tyler hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points for Muenster, which also collected 11 from Anna Kay Henningan. Duncan and Ella Walterscheid both finished with 6 points.
Bland will lose three seniors to graduation including Hughes, Lopez and Daniela DeLaCruz.
“It was a good year,” said Todd. “Undefeated district champs. We were area champs for the first time since 2009.”
Bland made it up to No. 17 in the Class 2A state rankings of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Muenster is No. 11 and Nocona, the Lady Hornets’ next opponent, is No. 1.
Class 2A girls regional quarterfinasl
Bland 5 6 12 11 —34
Muenster 19 11 16 9 —57
B: Connie Hughes 13, Taylea West 9, Layla Johnson 6, Aziah Lopez 6.
M: Brooke Tyler 11, Brooklyn Duncan 6, Anna Kay Hennigan 11, Maggie Hess 21, Kaci Ford 2, Ella Walterscheid 6.
Records: M 28-7, B 31-5.
Next game: Muenster vs. Nocona, 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.