Highland Park showed why it is the leading basketball team in District 13-5A with a convincing 69-37 victory on Tuesday over the Greenville Lions in the Lions Den.
The No. 11 state-ranked Scots scored the game’s first eight points and never trailed as they improved to 18-4 for the season and remained undefeated in district play at 13-0.
Highland Park led 15-1 before the Lions scored their first field goal.
The Lions finally got rolling and got to within nine points (15-6) at the end of the first quarter.
But the Scots stretched their advantage to 19 points by halftime and 27 by the end of the third quarter.
“That’s a pretty good team,” said Lions coach Chris Williams.
“They’re a well-coached team,” said Williams. “They are very disciplined. They’re the most disciplined team in the district. Can’t make mistakes against those guys.”
Highland Park head coach David Piehler played at Southern Methodist under head coach Dave Bliss, who was noted for coaching disciplined college teams.
Worthey Wiles, a four-year starter for the Scots, led the way with 17 points. Jack Pease fired in 11, while Luke Hardenburg and Michael Egenes both tossed in seven.
Highland Park suited up 14 players and 11 of them scored.
Five players scored for the Lions, led by Antwon Anderson with 18 points and Marcus Hawkins with 11. Anderson hit four 3-pointers.
“Lot of missed layups and not keeping the guys in front of them,” said Williams, who noted that the Scots hit more of their layups than the Lions did.
The Lions dropped to 7-14 for the season and 5-8 in their home finale. They have a remaining game in the regular season on Friday at North Forney.
The Lions currently rank fifth in the 13-5A standings. North Forney ranks second.
“We’ll have to win and Forney would have to lose,” Williams said of the Lions making the playoffs.
North Forney beat the Lions 71-46 at Greenville on Jan. 19. North Forney went on a 16-2 run after breaking a 9-9 tie in the first quarter of that game.
Deshaun Brundage led the victorious Falcons with 21 points, Devyn Franklin fired in 13 and Jaden Jefferson added 12. Jefferson is the son of former Greenville Lions basketball standout Joe Jefferson.
Hawkins led the Lions in that game with 14 points and Anderson finished with seven.
District 13-5A basketball
Highland Park 15 18 19 17 —69
Greenville 6 8 11 12 —37
HP: Drew McElroy 2, Luke Hardenburg 7, Jack Pease 11, Mitchell Carew 3, Elijah Hodges 2, John McPherson 2, Preston Taylor 5, Coleson Messer 5, Camp Wagner 8, Worthey Wiles 17, Michael Egenes 7.
G: Antwon Anderson 18, Marcus Hawkins 11, Josh Luna 2, Brandon Stephens 5, Braelan Brown 1.
Records: H-P 18-4, 13-0; G 7-14, 5-8.
Next game: Greenville at North Forney, Friday.
