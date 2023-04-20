Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE CORYELL FALLS FREESTONE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MILAM MILLS ROBERTSON IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS DELTA ELLIS FANNIN HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR NAVARRO RAINS ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BONHAM, BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON, CANTON, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, COPPERAS COVE, CORSICANA, EAST TAWAKONI, EDGEWOOD, EMORY, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FORNEY, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, GATESVILLE, GOLDTHWAITE, GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HAMILTON, HEARNE, HEATH, HICO, HILLSBORO, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, KILLEEN, LAMPASAS, MARLIN, MERIDIAN, MEXIA, MIDLOTHIAN, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, PARIS, POINT, ROCKDALE, ROCKWALL, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEAGUE, TEMPLE, TERRELL, VALLEY MILLS, VAN, WACO, WAXAHACHIE, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.