FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A six-run sixth inning by the No. 12/11 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday evening tamed the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team’s upset bid at Bogle Park as the Razorbacks took an 8-1 win the mid-week clash.
The Razorbacks, who have won the last two SEC championships came into the game being ranked No. 12 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll and No. 11 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Top 25.
The Lions, now 5-34 for the season, are to resume Southland Conference play at home this weekend against Incarnate Word, starting with a doubleheader on Friday at 5 p.m. and the series finale on Saturday at noon. Incarnate Word is 13-23-1 for the season and 5-10 in the Southland.
“I am really proud of our pitching and defense today,” said coach Brittany Miller. “They went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country for the first five innings. Hopefully, we can build on this performance when we return home as we make a push to reach the conference tournament.”
Arkansas pitchers Robyn Herron and Chenise Delce combined on a three-hitter and 13 strikeouts.
Tatum Wright singled to drive in Aynna Williams for the Lions’ only run in the fifth inning. Williams, Wright and Emmie Miehe produced hits for the Lions.
Cylie Halvorson drove in three runs for Arkansas with a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning. Rylin Hedgecock also homered in that inning for the Razorbacks, who are now 32-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.