The No. 10 state-ranked Lucas Lovejoy Leopards stayed unbeaten in District 7-5A-II football play with a 63-13 win over the Greenville Lions on a wet Friday night.
The 7-2 Leopards, who outgained the Lions 473-259 in total yardage, improved to 6-0 in district play heading into a showdown with Melissa, which is also 6-0 after beating Princeton 57-14 on Friday night. Melissa will battle Lovejoy for the district championship on Thursday night at Lovejoy.
Greenville, which again was without some key players, dropped to 2-7 for the season and 1-5 in district play. The Lions, who recognized their seniors before the game, will close out the season on Friday at Terrell.
Lovejoy scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight possessions in the first half to build a 49-6 halftime lead. The Leopards substituted liberally in the second half.
The two teams battled most of the game in a steady rain that was light at times and heavy at other times.
Starting quarterback Brayden Hagle was 14-of-21 passing for 150 yards for Lovejoy, including two 3-yard touchdown throws to receivers Parker Livingstone and Jaxson Lavender.
Matthew Mainord led the Leopard rushers with 151 yards on 14 carries, scoring on runs of 8, 7 and 4 yards.
Kamron Neal accounted for most of the Lions' 240 yards rushing. He rushed for a game-high 183 yards on just seven carries, scoring on a 70-yard run. He also put the Lions in scoring position with a 72-yard run.
"Kam's still an explosive player," said Lions coach Darren Duke. "He's kind of shown what he can do."
Neal's 39-yard run put the Lions in position for their second touchdown, a 2-yard run by Justin Fisher.
Lion quarterback Anthony Johnson ran for 62 yards on 18 carries and was 6-of-13 passing for 19 yards.
"Right now we're short-handed," said Duke.
He said it's "really kind of difficult to make enough plays" being short-handed in back-to-back games against Melissa and Lovejoy. Melissa beat the Lions 49-27 the previous week.
"They were a measuring stick," he said. "We've also got some young kids playing time. We're going to try to regroup and finish strong. Go battle those Terrell Tigers."
Terrell is coached by Marvin Sedberry Jr. and Marvin Sedberry, Sr. Sedberry Sr. coached the Greenville Lions to nine playoff appearances before joining his son on the Terrell coaching staff.
"I think it'll be fun," said Duke. "We've known them forever. We're going to take it as a challenge."
