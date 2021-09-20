COMMERCE — West Florida won a rematch of two NCAA Division II national championship football programs, overtaking the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions 35-17 on a hot Saturday night at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium.
A&M-Commerce beat the Argonauts 37-27 in the 2017 national championship game. West Florida won the 2019 national title, 48-40 over Minnesota State.
Saturday’s game was the only the second time these teams have met in football. A&M-Commerce led in the rematch by scores of 7-0, 14-7 and 17-14 in the first half.
But West Florida outscored the Lions 21-0 in the second half to remain undefeated for the season at 3-0. The Argonauts are ranked No. 1 in the Division II polls.
The No. 21 Lions dropped to 1-2 with their second straight loss. They’ve been outscored 42-7 in the second half of their last two games including a 31-30 loss to Midwestern State the week before at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.
Lions coach David Bailiff said he thought the Lions played an outstanding first half.
“We knew we needed to be a time of possession team and to slow it down,” said Bailiff. “But we had to score points at the end of those drives. We did you know at the first half, going in 17-14. Felt good because we’re having long, sustained drives and scoring points. We’ve really got to analyze what we’re doing in the second half because this is two games in a row we’ve come out and not performed offensively.
“I don’t know what changes at halftime. I’ve got to do a better job going into the third quarter. But that’s two weeks in a row offensively that we were really flat.”
A&M-Commerce gained 162 yards in the first half as quarterback Jaiave Magalei went 8-of-11 passing for 93 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Chance Cooper to complete a 75-yard, nine-play drive with the game’s first possession. Matt Childers set up the touchdown with a spectacular diving catch of a 44-yard pass from Magalei.
After West Florida tied the game following a 33-yard touchdown pass from Austin Reed to Larry Rembert, the Lions drove 75 yards to score in 12 plays as E.J. Thompson ran 4 yards for the touchdown.
The Argonauts answered with a 65-yard drive topped off by a 7-yard touchdown run by Anthony Johnson.
A&M-Commerce was turned back on a drive from its 25 to the West Florida 33 as Magalei was sacked for a 4-yard loss on fourth and one.
The Lions then made two big plays on special teams, getting a hand up to prevent a 36-yard field goal attempt by Danny Laudet and then after an Argonaut muffed a Lion punt, Kendall Paul recovered the fumble at the Argonaut 40. Jake Viquez booted a 33-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the first half to give A&M-Commerce the halftime lead.
The Lion offense then managed only five first downs and 69 total yards in the second half.
Reed, who threw for 4,084 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2019, led West Florida on scoring drives of 70, 55 and 55 yards in the second half culminated by touchdown runs of 8 and 1 yards by Jervon Newton and Shomari Mason and a 19-yard touchdown pass to David Durden.
Reed finished 18-of-32 passing for 274 yards.
Mason led the Argonaut rushers with 95 yards on 17 carries as West Florid finished with 435 total yards.
Magalei was 14-of-23 passing for 159 yards as Cooper led the Lions with five catches for 64 yards and Childers finished with two for 57 yards.
Thompson led the Lion rushers with 43 yards on 12 carries and Antonio Lealiiee wound up with 23 yards on 13 rushes.
Dominique Ramsey, the Lions’ stellar returner, returned one punt 45 yards and averaged 27 yards on three kickoff returns.
The temperature just before the opening kickoff was 96 degrees.
