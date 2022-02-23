COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team, which moved up to No. 1 in one NCAA Division II national ranking, lost its last regular season home game, 57-54 to Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday.
The Lions nearly climbed back from a 14-point halftime deficit, but fell a shot short against the Pioneers, who improved to 18-7 for the season and 11-3 in the Lone Star Conference. The Pioneers are tied with West Texas A&M and Angelo State for first place.
A&M-Commerce dropped to 22-3 and 10-3 in the LSC, falling to fourth place. The Lions have two scheduled road games left before heading to the LSC tournament. They are to play on Thursday at Angelo State in San Angelo and then on Saturday at UT Permian Basin.
The game was tied at 52 two minutes left and the Lions took a two-point lead, but the Pioneers scored the next four points to lead 56-54 in the final minute. The Lions had three chances to tie the game and all three came up short.
After two straight misses at the free throw line with 45 seconds left, the Lions forced a turnover to get the ball back and missed a layup with eight seconds left, but still had a chance to send the game to overtime. The game-tying 3-pointer bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Lions.
Ashley Ingram doubled up to lead the victors with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Scout Huffman tossed in 13 points and Sadie Moyer added 10.
Dyani Robinson paced A&M-Commerce with 16 points, while DesiRay Kernal doubled with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Chania Wright also shot in nine points and Symmone James added eight.
