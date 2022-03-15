LUBBOCK — The men’s basketball season for the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions ended abruptly on Saturday with an 80-63 loss to host Lubbock Christian in the first round of the NCAA Division II ournament.
The Lions, who are moving up to NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference next season, wound up at 17-9 for the season.
Lubbock Christian, the top seed of the tournament improved to 27-3 for the season and advanced to the regional quarterfinals. At one time in the season the Chaparrals were ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II.
It was the Lions’ ninth appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament.
Demarcus Demonia, a 6-7 junior from Fort Washington, Maryland, was the only Lion scoring in double digits with 20 points to go with five rebounds
Jairus Roberson, a 6-3 senior DeSoto, made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
J.J. Romer Rosario, a 6-9 junior from Hialeah Gardens, Florida and Augustine Ene, a 6-4 senior from Carrollton Creekview, each scored eight off the bench. Carson Tuttle, a 5-11 sophomore from Mukilteo, Washington, scored six points, passed out six assists and had five rebounds.
LCU shot 57.1% (28-of-49) from the field, including 65% in the second half. A&M-Commerce was limited to 41.1 (23-of-56), with 12 made 3-pointers.
Rowan Mackenzie led the Chaparrals with 21 points and nine rebounds. Mackenzie went 10-of-13 from the free throw line.
Parker Hicks tossed in 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Aamer Muhammad banked in 14 points and Lloyd Daniels added 13 points. All four of Lubbock Christian’s scorers finished with four assists.
The first seven-plus minutes of the game were back-and-forth. Clashon Gaffney, Demonia, Ene and Alphonso Willis scored to keep the Lions within two points at 14-12 with 12:44 left in the opening stanza.
Unfortunately for the Lions, the Chaparrals scored the next 16 points in a row over a 5:30 span. A Tuttle triple snapped the skid, but the Lions were down 30-15 at that point. LCU made four more 3-pointers in the half, but the Lions closed the half on a 7-3 run. The Chaps led 42-24 at the break.
The Lions roared out of the break, challenging their hosts from the get-go. A 13-5 TAMUC run included 11 straight points, and an Ene 3-pointer with 15:24 to play cut the deficit to 10 points at 47-37.
A 7-0 surge by the blue and gold on layups by Willis and Rodney Brown and a Romer Rosario triple cut the LCU lead to seven points at 53-46 with 12:14 to play.
From there, LCU turned on the scoring prowess, putting the game out of reach with separate runs of six and seven straight points as The Lions missed nine of 10 shots from 3-point range in that stretch.
The loss marked the end of Lion careers for graduating seniors Brown, Ene, Roberson and Willis.
