MELISSA — The Melissa Cardinals showed why they're the No. 1 ranked football team in Class 5A-II with a 39-7 non-district win over the Royse City Bulldogs on Friday.
Melissa outgained the Bulldogs 426-45 in total yardage. Melissa limited Royse City to only 39 yards rushing and six yards passing.
Brennan Anderson led Royse City on the ground with 44 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Tyreke Cockroft ran for 43 yards on 12 carries.
Royse City quarterback Jace Oliver, who was pressured and sacked throughout the game, was 3-of-9 passing for 6 yards.
Melissa quarterback Trever Ham was 18-of-30 passing for 194 yards and three TDs.
Nathan Adejokun led the Melissa rushers with 137 yards and a TD on 24 carries. Ham rushed for 40 yards on two carries and D.K. Adams ran for 33 yards and a TD on four carries.
Lincoln Dunn led the Melissa receivers with nine catches for 83 yards and a TD and Jacob Nye caught four for 57 yards and a score as Melissa stayed undefeated at 3-0.
Royse City, which had run for 475 yards in last week's 49-35 win over The Colony, dropped to 2-1.
The Bulldogs will celebrate homecoming on Friday night against Arlington Bowie with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
