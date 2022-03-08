McKINNEY — Tired legs and the No. 1 Lipan Indians were too much for the Celeste Blue Devils to overcome in their 58-32 loss in the Region II-2A boys basketball finals on Saturday at McKinney North High School.
Lipan, a four-time state champion, advances to the state tournament this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Indians stayed undefeated for the season at 37-0.
The Blue Devils finished at 25-8 after falling in the region finals for the second time in five seasons.
A 73-63 double-overtime victory over Cisco in the region semifinals on Friday night took a lot out of the Blue Devils, who had to turn around and play again at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
“Tired legs makes everything harder in the game of basketball,” said Celeste coach Jeff Smith.
The tired Blue Devils shot just 4-of-21 from the field in the first half against Lipan to trail 31-10 at halftime. They couldn’t get any closer than within 18 points from Lipan in the second half.
Garrett Smith, a 5-10 junior guard, led Lipan and all scorers with 22 points. Tripp Phillips, a 6-4 junior guard, was next for the Indians with 14 points.
Holden Madewell, who hit two 3-pointers, topped Celeste with 10 points, while Jawonte Stephens and Michael Connelly added six points each.
“We were out of gas today,” said Smith. “We gave a good effort. We got beat by a better team. I think they’re the team to beat (at state).”
The Blue Devils played with a lot of intensity and effort in their 73-63 win over Cisco. The game was tied 54-54 at the end of regulation and then 62-62 after the first overtime. Madewell forced the overtime when he hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation. Cisco had a chance to win it in the final second following a long pass inside but the Lobo missed a short shot from the side of the goal. The Blue Devils also had a shot to win it at the end of the first overtime but missed an 8-footer at the buzzer. Celeste then outscored Cisco 11-1 in the overtime to beat the No. 23-state ranked Loboes.
Qua Stephens, Madewell and Michael Connelly all finished with 19 points to lead Celeste in that game and Jawonte Stephens added 10 points. Connelly hit five 3-pointers and Madwell made two.
Cisco’s 6-7 Leo Wood and 6-5 Dawson Hearne led the Loboes with 20 points each and Bailey added 11.
Smith said the Blue Devils definitely looked tired in Saturday morning’s finals.
“You could see it mentally and physically,” he said. “You’ve got to give it all you got in the semis or you won’t be in the finals.”
Lipan, which faces 31-7 Mumford in the state semifinals at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, won state titles in 1994, 2005, 2017 and 2018.
Region II-2A basketball finals
Celeste 4 6 11 11 —32
Lipan 13 18 14 13 —58
C: Jawonte Stephens 6, Qua Stephens 4, Holden Madewell 10, Michael Connelly 6, Justin Sherwin 2, Cameron Brown 2.
L: Jadon Redwine 5, Beau Broumley 3, Tripp Phillips 14, Garrett Smith 22, Coley Reynolds 4, Cody Harwell 4, Tate Branson 5.
Records: C 25-8, L 37-0.
Region II-2A basketball semifinals
Celeste 15 10 14 15 8 11 —73
Cisco 17 8 10 19 8 1 —63
Ce: Jawonte Stephens 10, Qua Stephens 19, Brandon Lewis 2, Holden Madewell 19, Michael Connelly 19, Justin Sherwin 4.
Ci: Leo Wood 20, Dawson Hearne 20, Kasen Conring 4, Trent Bailey 11, Tre Brackeen 8.
