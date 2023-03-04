McKINNEY — Top-ranked Lipan advanced to the Region II-2A basketball final after a convincing 69-51 win over upset-minded Wolfe City on Friday at McKinney North High School.
Tolar (30-7) ran away from Sam Rayburn, 53-33, in the other semifinal game to make Saturday’s championship game between the top two teams from District 11-2A.
Lipan (34-1), advancing to its third straight region final, used a suffocating defense on Wolves leading scorer Brett Nix to pull away in the pivotal second quarter, limiting the junior Wolfe City guard to one field goal in the period.
Aidan Cherry’s baseline 3-pointer early in the second quarter cut the Indians’ lead to 22-15, but Lipan went on a 15-0 run before Nix’s 12-footer in the lane ended the scoring drought. By that time, Wolfe City trailed by 20 and was forced to shoot from behind the arc even more.
Nix finished with a game-high 23 points and Shane White added 10 for the Wolves, who finished the season at 19-15 with bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal championships.
Four Indians scored in double figures, with 18 each from Garrett Smith and Tate Branson, 17 from Tripp Phillips, and 10 from Reese Cook.
Tolar, runner-up to Lipan in 11-2A, held Sam Rayburn scoreless for the first 5:57 of the second quarter and held off the Rebels. The Rattlers’ Reis Brown scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the first half and helped Tolar enjoy an early 19-9 lead.
Sam Rayburn turned up the pressure in the second half and got as close as 12 before running out of gas. Clay Caldwell led the Rebels, in their first-ever region semifinal, with 11 points.
Class 2A Region II Boys Basketball Tournament
Semifinal No. 1
Friday
McKinney North High School
Wolfe City 11 7 14 19 —51
Lipan 20 19 21 9 —69
WC: Adin McDonald 2, Brett Nix 23, Shane White 10, Aidan Cherry 9, Harry Martinez 2, Cavan Armstrong 2, Connor Adams 3.
L: Tyson Tarpley 1, Tripp Phillips 17, Garrett Smith 18, Cole Reynolds 2, Tate Branson 18, Reese Cook 10, Darius Steed 3.
Records: L 34-1, WC 19-15.
Semifinal No. 2
Friday
McKinney North High School
Sam Rayburn 6 3 10 14 —33
Tolar 16 13 7 17 —53
SR: Drew Baker 4, Riker Stewart 4, Clay Caldwell 11, Gavin Caylor 2, Cade Nichols 2, Drew Dickey 4, Trevin Wilson 2, Erny Friesan 2.
T: Cade Moody 3, Isaac Blessing 8, Reis Brown 21, Derek Brafford 3, Matthew Behrens 6, Merritt Imel 12.
Records: T 30-7, SR 29-7.
