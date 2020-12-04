ENNIS — Last year the Greenville Lions almost upset the district champion Ennis Lions, falling 32-25 on a 2-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left.
No. 1 state-ranked Ennis made sure the rematch wasn’t close as the host Lions dominated on offense and defense to claim a 56-3 District 8-5A-II football victory on Thursday night at Lion Memorial Stadium.
Ennis, now 8-0 heads into the bi-district playoffs as the 8-5A-II champion and will play host to fourth-place Frisco Liberty of District 7-5A-II.
The Greenville Lions dropped to 4-4 overall and will advance to the playoffs as the 8-5A-II fourth seed. They will take on 7-5A-II champion Lucas Lovejoy on Dec. 11 at Lovejoy.
The district seeding had already been decided by zone play and then crossover games before Thursday’s contest.
“We’re looking at it as a practice game against the best team in the state,” said Greenville coach Darren Duke before the game. “It gives us some things to work on. The main thing is we want to be prepared for Lovejoy.”
Ennis showed why it’s ranked No. 1 by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” by scoring on six of its seven possessions in the first half to build a commanding 42-3 halftime lead.
Ennis coach Sam Harrell substituted liberally in the second half to protect the starters from injury heading the playoffs.
The Ennis defense limited a Greenville team that was averaging 401 yards per game to only 116 total yards, including 60 rushing and 56 passing.
Greenville scored its only points after driving from the Greenville 34 to the Ennis 6 in the first quarter, helped by a 21-yard completion from Josh Luna to Davian Wallace on a fake-punt pass on fourth and nine from the Ennis 44.
But after reaching the host Lions’ 6-yard line, the visiting Lions lost 2 yards on a run and 7 yards on a quarterback sack and had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Andrew Ibarra. That kick cut the Ennis lead to 7-3 in the first quarter.
The Greenville Lions never threatened on offense again, losing two fumbles and punting five times.
Ennis quarterback Collin Drake led the host Lions’ offense, going 9-of-13 passing in the first half for 76 yards, including touchdowns of 17 and 11 yards to wide receiver Laylon Spencer. Drake also ran for a 21-yard touchdown. Drake did not play in the second half.
Ennis rushed for 296 yards, led by Karon Smith with 75 yards on just two carries, including a 60-yard TD run on Ennis’ second play from scrimmage. Deivian Johnson ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and backup Jacobie Collins rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Miles Denson led the Lion rushers with 20 yards on 11 carries. O.J. Johnson was next with 16 yards on 14 carries.
Ennis kept the pressure on Lion quarterback Brandon Stephens, who was tackled for losses four times and wound up with eight yards on nine carries. Stephens also didn’t have much time to throw, going 2-of-6 for 29 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.