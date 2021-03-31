COMMERCE — No. 1 nationally-ranked Dallas Baptist held off determined Texas A&M University-Commerce 1-0 in the Lion women’s home soccer finale on Sunday.
The Lions are 2-2 in the regular season and in Lone Star Conference play, while DBU is now 9-0-1 overall and 4-0-1 in the LSC.
The Lions have one more regular season match remaining at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls for the regular season finale on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Lions celebrated the careers of seniors Katie Givens (Rockwall), Izzy Ward (McKinney Boyd) and Madison Zick (Arlington) prior to the game.
