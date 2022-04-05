PRINCETON — Celina showed why the Lady Bobcats are the No. 1 ranked soccer team in Class 4A with a 9-0 regional quarterfinal victory over Caddo Mills on Friday at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.
The 25-1-1 Lady Bobcats advanced to the regional semifinals to play 19-4-2 Henderson, a 2-0 winner over Palestine. Celina reached the state semifinals last year before falling 1-0 to eventual state champion Midlothian Heritage.
Caddo Mills finished the season at 15-8-1 after reaching the third round of the playoffs for the second straight season. Caddo Mills also lost to Celina in the third round of the playoffs last year and twice in district play in each of the past two seasons.
“I hate for it to end,” said Caddo Mills coach Mike Campbell. “But man, when you play a team like that you can’t complain.”
State record-holder Taylor Zdrojewski, who has signed to play at Texas Tech, led Celina with four goals and two assists. Zdrojewski, who set a state record with 114 goals last season, has now scored 170 goals and recorded 40 assists during her two-year varsity career with the Lady Bobcats.
“I’ve never played against a player like her,” said Campbell. “Very talented. I can’t wait to see what she does at Texas Tech. She’s awesome.”
Mia Norman and Madi Vana both scored two goals and had one assist each. Norman and Vana have both scored 12 goals for the season .
Lexi Tuite scored a goal and had an assist. Tuite now has 26 goals and 18 assists for the season
Brielle Buchanan recorded two assists and Hillary Torres and Ashland Stewart both tallied assists.
Celina goalkeeper Kaitlyn Gustofson recorded the shutout with the help of the Celina defense, which make it difficult for Caddo Mills to get close to the goal.
“I’m very proud of the effort,” said Campbell. “We gave them everything we could give them. I really think we’re looking at the state champions.”
Most of Caddo Mills’ players will return for next season though the Lady Foxes are losing two seniors who were four-year starters: Mattison Campbell and Hannah Aitchison.They’re also losing foreign exchange student Ana-Sophia Candal.
Caddo Mills will be moving into District 12-4A next season and won’t have to face Celina in district play. The Lady Foxes’ district opponents will be Kaufman, Mabank, Community, Quinlan Ford, Sunnyvale and Kemp.
