The Greenville Lady Lions hung tough for the first set of their District 13-5A volleyball match with nine-time state champion Lucas Lovejoy on Tuesday.
But the Lady Leopards stepped up their game and won 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 to remain undefeated in district play at 2-0.
The Lady Lions dropped to 0-2 in district play. They lost their district opener, 25-16, 25-11, 25-6 on Friday to McKinney North. They’ll play their next district match on Friday at Melissa, with the varsity to start first at 5 p.m.
Greenville matched Lovejoy point for point during the early going of the first set to tie it at 8-8. But Lovejoy went on a 9-1 run to go up 17-9 and then outscored the Lady Lions 8-4 to take the first set.
Lovejoy led by scores of 8-3 and 19-7 in the second set and jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the third set. Lovejoy built its lead in the third set up to 19-9 and 24-11 before closing out the match.
“I thought they (the Lady Lions) came out and competed,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “That’s all I asked them to do. I wasn’t upset with the way they competed at all. They made us better. We did a lot of things right.”
Sickels said the Lady Lions “did not compete as well over there” in the district match at McKinney North.
“They’re a tough team as well,” she said.
Hannah Gonzales, a 6-3 senior, led Lovejoy’s hitters with 12 kills. Sophomore Morgan VanVoorhis put away 11 kills and Trista Tippin and Charlotte Wilson added six each.
Bethanie Wu set for 28 assists for Lovejoy.
McKenna Brand led the Lovejoy defense with 16 digs and Isa Camacho added 12.
Allie Johnson had some big kills for the Lady Lions and Jillian Dracos produced a couple of blocks.
---
Commerce squared its District 12-3A record at 1-1 with a 26-24, 17-25, 24-26, 25-9, 15-13 win over traditionally-tough Edgewood.
Jaida Harris led Commerce with eight kills. Chelsey Chavez led the Commerce defense with 16 digs, McClain Clark tallied 14, Harris had 13 and Mattie Putman added 11. Raley Draughn set for nine assists and Chavez set for eight. Keke Reynolds added six kills and four blocks.
Commerce is scheduled to play again on Friday at Rains in Emory with the varsity match to start first at 4:30 p.m.
---
Greenville Christian won two recent matches, beating Texoma Christian Academy, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19, and Wylie Prep, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 15-5.
Rachel Pearce led the Lady Eagles against Texoma with eight kills. Kaylee Hedges set for 15 assists and served for 10 aces. Maggie Feezel recorded nine digs and Kinleigh Crawford added seven.
Pearce led Greenville Christian against Wylie Prep with 21 kills. Hedges had a triple-double with 38 assists, 11 digs and 10 kills. Feezel finished with 14 digs and nine kills. Crawford recorded 26 digs, Kenna Sullivan had 25 digs, Bellamy Fuller finished with 15 digs and Kaitlyn Boss added seven digs. Kenzie Gladden and Boss both put away six kills.
Greenville Christian is scheduled to play again on Friday at North Hopkins.
