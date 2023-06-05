New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers returned to his former home football stadium to give back to the Greenville community this weekend.
Franklin-Myers, who also played in the National Football League for the Los Angeles Rams, put on a two-day free football camp at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, where he once played football for the Greenville Lions.
Friday’s camp was for offensive and defensive linemen in grades nine through 12. Saturday’s camp was for youngsters in grades first through eight.
Franklin-Myers said this was an opportunity to share his football knowledge with younger players.
“Yeah, yeah without a doubt,” said Franklin-Myers. “You talk about yesterday’s (Friday’s) camp, which was high school offensive and defensive linemen. What an opportunity I have to be able to take some of those defensive linemen through the drills that I do to prepare for the season. Offensive linemen, they get a chance to get coached by NFL offensive and defensive linemen. And again, what an opportunity for them.
“And then we come in here with the little kids and they get a chance to run through the (NFL) combine drills. Get a chance to go through some football stuff and do the relay. It’s all about competition. It’s all about getting the kids better. We want to be the best in the world and that’s the message preached to them. Take advantage of every opportunity.”
Franklin-Myers, with some help from football friends and family members, worked with about 40 offensive and defensive linemen on Friday evening, putting them through various drills. The linemen then took turns pushing a Greenville fire truck as a show of strength.
Saturday’s camp featured about 75 youngsters who went through drills and took turns running with the football in relay races.
The campers got to take their photograph with Franklin and were provided meals as well as snow cones, which proved very popular with Saturday’s warm temperatures.
Franklin-Myers played football and basketball for the Greenville Lions and ran on the 4x100-meter relay team. His 4.7 speed in the 40-yard dash got him noticed by the NFL scouts at the combine and he was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2018 following a college career at Stephen F. Austin. He ranks fifth on SFA’s career list with 37 1/2 tackles for losses. He recorded 130 tackles, including 70 solos.
“He put in a solid four years here at SFA and has been a mainstay on the defensive front for us,” said SFA coach Clint Conque after Franklin-Myers was drafted.
He played one season with the Rams and sacked New England quarterback Tom Brady, forcing a fumble in the 2019 Super Bowl won by the Patriots, 13-3.
The Rams released him after that season and he was signed by the Jets, where he has played the last two seasons. Franklin-Myers has recorded 102 tackles in his NFL career with 16 sacks, four pass deflections, an interception and he’s forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles.
He said Greenville still has a special place in his heart.
“Yeah, without a doubt. I think that’s why it’s important to come back and bring stuff like this back. I mean Greenville is great and you talk about the opportunity, all these small schools around here to learn from me. To learn from the guys that I bring here to help them.”
