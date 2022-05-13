CADDO MILLS — A first-time participant finished first in the Fox Trot 5K race that was part of the 28th annual Fox Fest in Caddo Mills.
Adrian Ramirez of nearby Nevada won the race in 19 minutes, 3 seconds.
The 42-year-old native of Mexico said he’s been “training every day.”
He also finished first in the last Firecracker 5K race in Greenville. His best time is 17:53.
Jolea Crow, a powerlifter and cross country runner from Caddo Mills, was the first female finisher at 22:37.
Joey Crouch won the men’s masters’ title in 21:47.
Lori Webb claimed the women’s masters’ title at 22:37.
Longtime race organizer Rowdy Payne won the men’s 50-59 with his time of 27:24.
Former Royse City police chief Tom Shelton won the men’s 60-plus at 26:49, finishing ahead of brothers Henry Morris (33:55) and Ron Morris (35:01), who run in this race annually.
Carolyn Fowler won the women’s 60-plus division at 37:10..
Trevor Boyer was the second finisher overall and claimed the males’ 15-19 division at 20:14.
Caddo Mills Fox Trot 5K
Males
Overall — 1. Adrian Ramirez, 19:03
Masters — 1. Joey Crouch, 21:47.
11-and-under — 1. James Sisco, 25:29; 2. Zane Scoggins, 47:19.
12-14 — 1. Andy Everett, 22:04; 2. Austin Paige, 28:26.
15-19 — 1. Trevor Boyer, 20:14; 2. Tyler Hopper, 22:28; 3. Angel Velasquez, 22:36.
20-29 — 2. Andrew Hyde, 23:54; 2. Joshua Upton, 25:23.
30-39 — 1. Joshura Turner, 21:06; 2. Tyler Clark, 22:31; 3. Cody Camacho, 22:46.
40-49 — 1. Fred Forman, 22:41; 2. Jonathan Sinclair, 23:42; 3. Jose Pena, 25:45.
50-59 — 1. Rowdy Payne, 27:24; 2. Paul Ramos, 27;49; 3. Brad Morris, 38:39.
60-plus — 1. Tom Shelton, 26:49; 2. Henry Morris, 33:55; 3. Ron Morris, 35:01.
Females
Overall — 1. Jolea Crow, 22:37.
Masters — 1. Lori Webb, 22:51
11-and-under — 1. Julie Vaughn, 27:41; 2. Leah Lopez, 38:11.
12-14 — 1. Janie Vaughn, 26:16; 2 Lexa Lewis, 27:15; 3. Kasyon Mcafee, 27:35.
15-19 — 1. Landry Helm, 23:53; 2. Lauren Kansy, 33:38; 3. Ana Sofia Pereiro, 34:42.
20-29 — 1. Shelby Armstrong, 24:17; 2. Sarah Shelton, 2:46; 3. Breanna Crow, 26:58.
30-39 — 1. Tricia Rodriguez, 22:52; 2. Savannah Von Schwarz, 24:09; 3. Rachell Caldwell, 24:58.
40-49 — 1. Christi Crow, 22:59.
50-59 — 1. Martha Davila, 25:45; 2. Lianna Shultz, 26:48; 3. Polly Ramos, 39:51.
60-plus — 1. Carolyn Fowler, 37:10; 2. Dianne Greer, 39:26; 3. Glenda Angel, 41;21.
