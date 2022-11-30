COMMERCE — Returning home to the Field House after three games on the road, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team lost 78-71 to the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions were up by five after the third quarter, ending the third on a 16-2 run. The Lobos, who were picked to finish second in the Mountain West Conference this preseason, shot 9-of-14 in the fourth quarter, including 4-of-8 from the distance to outscore the Lions, 29-17, in the fourth quarter.
A&M-Commerce fell to 1-4 on the season, with all four losses to Division I opponents that either played in the NCAA tournament last season or in the WNIT.
Paula Reus made three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 18 points and nine rebounds for New Mexico, which is now 3-3 for the season.
Laila Lawrence finished the game for the Lions with a double-double, totaling 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.
Dyani Robinson also posted 19 points, while recording six rebounds, one assist, and one block.
Returning to the floor after missing the last three games, Symmone James scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as well as one assist and a steal.
DesiRay Kernal recorded eight rebounds, six points, five assists and one steal. Olivia Russell recorded five points, four steals, two assists and a block.
LaTorra Duff and Viane Cumber both scored 15 points for New Mexico.
The Lions shot 37.5% from the field and 13-of-19 from the free throw line.
The Lions and the Lobos met for the first time on Saturday. A&M-Commerce is slated to make the return trip to Albuquerque next season.
A&M-Commerce will go back on the road for its next two games in Utah. The Lions face Southern Utah at noon mountain standard time on Thursday and are at Utah Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. mountain standard time.
The Lions are in their first season in NCAA Division I.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.