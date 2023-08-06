Before Randy Jackson took over as head football coach in 2010 at Mesquite Poteet, the Pirates had won only one game in two seasons.
He coached the Pirates to a 12-3 record and a long playoff run in that first season to earn state coach of the year honors.
Jackson is facing another challenge with the Greenville Lions after being named on Thursday as the interim head football coach and athletic director. He's replacing his former high school teammate and longtime friend Darren Duke, who resigned on Tuesday after six seasons as the head coach/athletic director.
“Greenville ISD is indeed blessed to have Coach Jackson taking the helm as interim athletic director,” said GISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe. “One of the things that most impresses me about him is his emphasis on developing a culture that focuses on teamwork and leadership among student athletes. In fact, he has written a book about the subject, Culture Defeats Strategy: Seven Lessons on Leadership from a Texas High School Football Coach.”
Jackson is taking over a Lions' football program that went 2-8 last year and faces a tough lineup in District 7-5A-II that includes No. 1 state-ranked Melissa and No. 8 Lucas Lovejoy.
"It's like going into a laboratory, taking something over in August," said Jackson. "What can you use that worked before. What can you do that's different."
Jackson is quite familiar with Greenville. He was an assistant coach for the Lions under Marvin Sedberry in 1992-95 and has lived in and around Greenville and attended church here.
"I feel like it's like coming home a little bit," said Jackson.
He was also a head coach at nearby Lone Oak from 2004-2009 and coached against the Lions several times in football at North Forney, where he also turned the Falcons' program around. They were 4-6 in 2016 and went 10-3 his first season there.
His career record is 170-78 that also includes coaching stops at Paducah (1999-2000), DeKalb (2002) and Grapevine (2014-2016).
Jackson last coached as an offensive coordinator for the Potsdam Royals in the German Football League. The Royals set a scoring record after averaging 50.5 points per game in 2022.
"We're the first team in Europe to average more than 50 points a game," he said.
Jackson wrote a book about his experience coaching football in Germany called "A Royal Season."
He was living in Heath while spending six months writing the book when he got a job offer to coach at Fort Worth Episcopal. He had moved to Fort Worth but found out on Tuesday that the Lions' job was available and applied for it. He was hired on Thursday.
"I have a contract until the end of December," he said.
Jackson's connections to Greenville go back to 1990, when he was an assistant coach for the Quinlan Ford Panthers under Greenville Lions' Hall of Fame quarterback Phil Blue.
"He was my first boss," said Jackson. "Coach Blue's been my mentor ever since."
Jackson also coached on the Panthers' staff with former Greenville Lions' head coach Pittman Keen and he was friends with former Greenville quarterback and assistant coach Nate Mason.
Jackson will be taking over the Lions' offense.
"I'm going to be the offensive coordinator," he said. "I'm going to call the plays. I've been running the same (power spread) offense since 2017."
Jackson's big on statistics.
"The teams with the most plays of 20 yards or more win games 81 percent of the time," he said. "Our goal is to have some plus 20s."
He noted that football teams that commit less turnovers than the opponents win 78 % of their games.
"It's whoever protects the football," he said. "Sacks and turnovers, we are going to do our best to minimize."
Jackson said longtime Greenville assistant coach George Sellers will remain as the Lions' defensive coordinator.
Jackson grew up in Tenaha in East Texas, where his father Raymond Jackson was the head football coach and head basketball coach. The 6-5 Jackson played both sports and was a high school football teammate of Darren Duke.
He was also a college football teammate at Louisiana-Monroe of three quarterbacks that eventually played in the National Football League: Bubby Brister, Stan Humphries and Doug Peterson.
Now his focus is on Greenville.
"I'm here to serve and help make these seniors have a good senior year and just serve the kids and coaches."
