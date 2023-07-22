Todd Barnes may be the new head football coach of the Greenville Christian Eagles.
But he’s certainly not new to Greenville or to the Eagles.
Barnes coached 12 seasons as an assistant coach for the Eagles under head coach Larry Uland and was with the program when Greenville Christian won Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state six-man football titles in 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009.
Barnes is succeeding Uland, who is now coaching at McKinney Cornerstone. Uland also won three six-man state titles at Wylie Prep, where the football field is named for him.
“I don’t have enough pairs of socks to fill his shoes,” said Barnes. “What I’ve come to know about six-man football I’ve learned from him. It’s my humble opportunity to follow him.”
Barnes has also been a local pastor for 17 years, including the last five years at Covenant Fellowship.
“It was a home-based church that started in our living room,” he said. “All together I’ve been a pastor for 23 years.”
Coaching gives Barnes an opportunity to share his faith with the players.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to mentor young men in Godly character,” he said.
Barnes, who played quarterback in high school at North Mesquite, served as the defensive coordinator under Uland.
“I’ve always been the defensive coordinator,” he said.
He plans on calling the defensive signals again this season. Former all-state Greenville Christian players Brandon Fauley and Joe Killgore will help as assistant coaches.
“Brandon Fauley will handle the offense and Joe Killgore will coach the special teams,” said Barnes.
The Eagle coaches will working with an expected 16 players this season.
“I think they had nine last year,” said Barnes.
The numbers should continue to be good for the Eagles in the immediate future. This year’s team will graduate only four seniors.
“The following fall 11 will be moving up from junior high,” said Barnes.
The Eagles are returning two first-team all-district selections off last year’s team that went 5-6 and made the playoffs.
Senior Brady Britain was a first-team selection at quarterback and defensive back.
Senior Jack Pope was a first-team selection at running back and linebacker. Pope set a school record last season when he ran for nine touchdowns in a single game.
Senior center Daven Denney earned second-team honors on defense last season, while sophomore linebacker Damon Spurlock and sophomore defensive back Owen Pittsinger made the second-team defense.
The Eagles’ lineup will feature other seasoned veterans and some freshmen.
Barnes’ plan is to put the best six players on the field for any given situation.
“We just want to re-establish the root of our past championships and re-cultivate a championship mentality and expectation to win,” he said. “During our championship seasons we had freshmen and sophomores practicing daily with all-staters.
“We had freshmen practicing daily with Nathan Strand, Brandon Fauley and Tanner Barnes. We need to get back to creating intensity and competition in practice.
“That will produce winners. But we have a long way to go and a short time to get there. We know what it takes to win at GCS and we’re going to re-establish that culture,” he said.
