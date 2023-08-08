New Greenville football coach Randy Jackson got his first look at the Lions in action early Monday morning at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Very early. The Lions’ first workout started at 12:01 a.m., continuing their recent tradition of Midnight Madness practices.
“I’ve learned some names,” said Jackson, who started work on Thursday after the resignation of Darren Duke on Tuesday. Duke had been the Lions’ head football coach/athletic director for the past six years following a couple of stints as the defensive coordinator.
The Lions worked at a brisk pace, spending time conditioning, running some short sprints, plus they concentrated on the offense, defense and special teams. They’re working in shorts and helmets as per the University Interscholastic League guidelines. They can start working in shells (helmets, shorts, shoulder pads and paddle girdles) on Wednesday and have player to player contact on Friday. Their full contact workouts aren’t allowed until Saturday.
Because they went through spring training the Lions are allowed only one preseason scrimmage. They’ll play at Mount Pleasant on Aug. 17. Their season opener against Lake Dallas is set for Aug. 25 in Greenville.
Jackson’s introducing some changes to the offense and workout schedule.
“All I want to do tonight is so they know where to go,” he said.
“That way Tuesday I think we’ll be ready to go. On Tuesday when I yell ‘Blitz’ they’ll know where to line up.”
Jackson said the Lions moved around pretty well.
“We didn’t try to push their conditioning,” he said.
The temperature was in the low 80s for their first workout. It will be much hotter for their next workout starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The high for Greenville is forecasted at 99 degrees. The high is forecasted for 102 or 103 for the rest of the week.
Their first workout ended at 1:48 a.m.
The Lions were joined by the band, Flaming Flashes drill team and cheerleaders for the first part of the workout and a sizable crowd.
Jackson last coached in Germany as the offensive coordinator for the Potsdam Royals. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Quinlan Ford in 1990 under former Greenville Hall of Fame quarterback Phil Blue. His head coaching record is 170-78 with coaching stops at Paducah, Mason, DeKalb, Lone Oak, Mesquite Poteet, Plano East, Grapevine and North Forney. While at North Forney he faced the Greenville Lions, who were coached by Duke. Duke and Jackson were high school teammates at Tenaha in East Texas.
