ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Bulldogs and the Grand Prairie Gophers met for the first time in 77 years on Friday night in Royse City ISD Stadium.
It was also the first game for the Bulldogs as a Class 6A school and they did come out shining with a 58-0 victory to kick off the 2022 football season.
Royse City came out swinging as the Bulldogs marched down the field and senior tailback Sam Mitchum scored his first of four touchdowns. Mitchum finished the night with 119 yards rushing.
Royse City accumulated over 670 yards of offense and the Bulldog defense was able to shut out a 6A opponent that went 7-5 last season and returned five offensive and five defensive starters.
The Bulldogs added 35 first downs, possibly setting a school record.
Royse City quarterback Kenneth Spring tossed two touchdown passes and completed 17 of 25 passes for 305 yards.
The Bulldogs will travel to The Colony next week to take on the Cougars.
