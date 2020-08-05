NCAA Division II 2020 fall sports, including those from Texas A&M University-Commerce, will not crown national champions this season following a decision on Wednesday by the Division II Presidents Council.
The council canceled the seven fall championships due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council made the move after the NCAA Board of Governors directed each division to make a decision on its fall sport championships. The Board of Governors also directed each division to meet various requirements to compete in the fall.
Those directives include that all member institutions apply the re-socialization principles to fall sports and set a 50% sponsorship threshold for a fall sport championship to be conducted, among other requirements. As of Wednesday, 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had announced they will not compete during the traditional fall season.
With the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council determined that it was not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring while prioritizing the health and well-being of student-athletes.
“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”
The Lone Star Conference, of which A&M-Commerce is a member, has not issued a statement about whether the regular seasons will be held in fall sports including football, volleyball, cross country and soccer programs that the Lions participate in. The LSC previously announced that the start of fall practice can’t begin before Aug. 24 and fall competition can’t begin earlier than Sept. 21.
LSC member Eastern New Mexico had previously announced the suspension of all athletic competition scheduled for the fall semester.
LSC member Western New Mexico announced it is postponing the football and volleyball seasons until the spring semester.
St. Mary’s of the LSC also announced it was canceling the volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer seasons.
