SACRAMENTO, California — Texas A&M University-Commerce lost to its second straight game to a nationally-ranked football team from California on Saturday night.
The Lions, who fell 48-10 to No. 14 UC Davis in last week's opener, dropped a 34-6 decision to No. 8 Sacramento State.
The Hornets, who are now 2-0 for the season, outgained the Lions 503-206 in total yardage.
Sacramento State quarterback Kaiden Bennett went 14-of-22 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 101 yards and two TDs.
Marcus Fulcher also ran for 79 yards and a TD on 12 carries for the Hornets, who also picked up 59 yards on seven carries by Elijah Tau-Tolliver.
A&M-Commerce quarterback Peter Parrish, in his second start, was 11-of-24 passing for 68 yards and an interception. Parrish also ran for 38 yards on 13 carries, including a 1-yard run for the Lions' only touchdown. That TD was set up by a 61-yard interception return by Max Epps. It was the second interception of the season for Epps.
Reggie Branch led the Lion rushers with 65 yards on 14 carries.
Micaelous Elder topped the Lion receivers with six catches for 33 yards and Branch caught two for 21 yards.
Epps made a team-leading eight tackles to go along with his interception. Jordan Polk, Daryion Taylor and Jaheim Lowe recorded six tackles each.
Mitchell McGarry punted seven times for 291 total yards, with his longest punt going 55 yards. He had three punts inside the 20 and one touchback.
A&M-Commerce has started 0-2 for the first time since 2012.
The Lions will enjoy a bye this upcoming week. A&M-Commerce's next game is at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia on Sept. 23.
