LUBBOCK — Returning national sprint champion J.T. Smith won the 60-meter dash to lead Texas A&M University-Commerce in its indoor track and field debut.
The Lions competed on Saturday at the Corky Classic hosted by Texas Tech at the Sports Performance Center.
Smith won the 60 with a time of 6.60 seconds, which adjusted for altitude is the sixth-fastest time in the country this season. Smith won the NCAA Division II 100-meter dash last spring. The Lions have since moved up to NCAA Division I.
The Lions closed out the day with a sixth-place finish in the 4x400 relay. Eddie Barrientes, Conner Stocker, Philip Kranek and Delan Edwin timed 3:13.84.
Micky Ferdinand jumped 22 feet, 10 3/4 inches to finish third in the long jump.
Trayveon Franklin finished third in the triple jump with a mark of 48-3/4.
The Lions women’s 4x400 meter relay team of Danielle Nicholson, Leah Pattis, Naomi Ndukwe and Maïa Maury placed 10th at 3:53.55.
Sofia Khenfar timed 25:02 in the women’s 200-meter dash for 12th place.
