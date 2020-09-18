After finding out their first scheduled football game has been called off, the Greenville Lions will play a preseason scrimmage today at Whitehouse.
The freshmen and junior varsity are to scrimmage at 5 p.m., with the varsity to follow at 6:30.
Lions coach Darren Duke found out on Friday that Nacogdoches is calling off their scheduled opener for Sept. 25 in Nacogdoches because of COVID-19 issues.
“Nacogdoches ISD has been informed that a member of the Nacogdoches High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19,” according to a post on the Nacogdoches ISD website. “The district is requiring all members of the varsity and junior varsity football teams as well as coaches to quarantine through Oct. 1 with a return date of Oct. 2.”
Lions coach Darren Duke said he’s “looking for a new game.”
The Lions play to play a controlled scrimmage format against Whitehouse and then a live half.
“The kicking game won’t be live,” said Duke.
This will be the Lions’ only preseason scrimmage. They would have only played one anyway had they held spring training as planned back in May but their spring training and Red-White game were called off due to the pandemic. All Class 5A and 6A teams around the state are allowed only one preseason scrimmage by the University Interscholastic League. The Lions started practicing in shorts and helmets just after midnight on Sept. 7.
“We’ll be excited to hit on some other people,” said Duke.
Duke said the Lions’ practices have been going well.
The 2020 Lions will be one of Greenville’s fastest teams with six players who can run 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, led by returning quarterback Brandon Stephens and wide receivers Caleb Johnson, Miles Denson and Shawn Brown. Johnson, who led the Lions last season with 30 catches for 429 yards and six touchdowns, has verbally committed to play at the University of Oklahoma.
Whitehouse, the hometown of current Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, returns six offensive and five defensive starters off an 8-4 bi-district championship team. “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” picks the Wildcats to finish fourth in District 9-5A-II behind Marshall, Texas High and Longview Pine Tree.
---
Greenville Christian, which was a 6-6 playoff team last season in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, is scheduled to scrimmage at Rockwall Heritage at 7 tonight.
The Eagles are to open their 2020 season at home against Dallas Fairhill at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Top returnees for the Eagles include senior quarterback Wilson Feezel, senior running back Nick Jackson, senior center Tommy Witt and junior running back Eli Wimberley.
---
The Royse City Bulldogs, who were 8-3 bi-district champions, will scrimmage at home today, starting at 6 p.m. against Frisco Liberty. The Bulldogs, who claimed the No. 2 playoff seed in District 8-5A-II last season, are to open the season against Frisco Centennial, on Sept. 25.
The Liberty scrimmage will be of special interest for the Greenville Lions because that’s the team they’re scheduled to play in the home opener on Oct. 2.
Running back Ahmon “Champ” Petty-Dozier and wide receiver Ketron Jackson are among Royse City’s top returnees.
