The M&M Track Club of Greenville braved the heat at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium to win one team title and multiple events during the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Region 7 track and field meet.
The temperatures climbed into the 90s throughout the three-day meet that featured nearly 2,000 athletes from nearly 25 track and field clubs throughout Northeast Texas. As hot as the air temperature was it was even hotter on the track and infield.
“I’ve been telling them (M&M athletes) to drink water, to drink water, to drink water,” said Junior Mason, who is in his 26th season as the M&M coach “Not only do you have to be fast, you have to be smart.”
M&M was fast enough to win the under-12 boys 4x100 (52.17) and 4x400 (4:29.38) relays on the way to the team title with 264 1/2 points.
“That was awesome to see those kids perform like that,” said Mason.
The 10U boys were second in their team standings with 260 1/2 points.
M&M was also third in the 12U girls team standings with 182 points and also third in 14U boys (179), 8U boys (106) and 6U boys (50).
Ra’Mya Sanders of M&M swept the 8U girls 50-meter dash (8.56), 100-meter dash (16.07) and 200-meter dash (33.86).
Bra’Kela Colbert of M&M won both the 400 (1:10.80) and the 800 (2:58.40) in the girls 10U division.
M&M also picked up firsts from Levi Scott in the 10U boys 1600 (6:32.63), Antoine Nelson, Jr., in the 14U boys 200 (22.92) and Daniel Rener in the 16U boys long jump (20-2).
Mason said the track club competed well.
“We had some first-year kids advance,” he said. “That just blows my mind.”
Royse City runner Stone Miller, who was running unattached, finished second in both the 16U 3200 (10:38.98) and the 1600 (4:50.79). He’s the son of former Greenville Lion athlete and umpire Adam Miller.
The top five finishers in each event qualified for the TAAF state track and field championships from July 27-29 in Brownsville.
TAAF Region 7
Track and Field Meet
T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville
Thursday-Saturday
M&M Track Club results
6U girls 50-meter dash — 3. Malia Snips, 10.14.
6U boys 50-meter dash — 6. Kenyhan Dixon, 9.48.
6U boys 100-meter dash — 5. Kenyhan Dixon, 19.05.
8U girls 50-meter dash — 1. Ra’Mya Sanders, 8.56.
8U girls 100-meter dash — 1. Ra’Mya Sanders, 16.07.
8U girls 200-meter dash — 1. Ra’Mya Sanders, 33.86.
8U girls 400-meter dash — 2. Peyton Finney, 1:20.37.
8U boys high jump — 2. Tre Mason, 3-0.
8U boys 50-meter dash — 2. Jakran Askew, 8.42.
8U boys 400-meter dash — 2. Jakyran Askew, 1:17.05; 5. Isaiah Pierce, 1:21.51.
8U boys 4x100-meter relay — 3. M&M, 1:07.45.
10U girls 400-meter run — 1. Bra’Kela Cobert, 1:10.80.
10U girls 800-meter run — 1. Bra’Kela Cobert, 2:58.40.
10U girls 4x100-meter relay — 3. M&M, 1:00.29.
10U boys shot put — 2. Kayne Dennis, 22-10; 3. Amarian Speed, 22-1/4.
1OU boys high jump — T2. Jase Poole, 3-6; 5. Amarian Speed, 3-4.
10U boys long jump — 3. Kyler Oliver, 12-6.
10U boys 100-meter dash — 4. Braydon Howard, 14.84.
10U boys 400-meter run — 5. D’Anthony Conley, 1:12.37.
10U boys 800-meter run — 2. Levi Scott, 2:56.83.
10U boys 1600-meter run — 1. Levi Scott, 6:32.63.
10U boys 200-meter dash — 3. Braydon Howard, 29.79.
10U boys 4x100-meter relay — 2. M&M, 1:00.33.
10U boys 4x400-meter relay — 3. M&M, 5:23.49.
12U girls shot put — 2. Trinity Alex, 24-3; 5. Emma Colbert, 19-7; 6. Kylar Cotton, 14-10.
12U girls long jump — T3. Aliyah Gomez, 12-7.
12U girls 200-meter dash — 6. Mallerie Simpson, 29.35.
12U girls 400-meter dash — 2. Tamia Rector, 1:04.87.
12U girls 4x100-meter relay — 2. M&M, 55.13.
12U girls 4x400-meter relay — 2. M&M, 5:00.68.
12U boys high jump — 3. Braylyn Hooper, 3-10.
12U boys long jump — 4. Anthony Sanchez, 12-3; 5. Adrian Speed, 11-9.
12U boys 100-meter dash — 4. Ka’morian Savage, 13.53.
12U boys 200-meter dash — 5. Ka’morian Savage, 28.28; 6. Devin Royal, 28.92.
12U boys 400-meter dash — 3. Elijah Wilburn, 1:03.20; 6. Jay’qwon Colbert, 1:05.58.
12U boys 800-meter run — 5. Lleyton Tea, 2:39.28.
12U boys 4x100-meter relay — 1. M&M, 52.17.
12U boys 4x400-meter relay — 1. M&M, 4:29.38; 3. M&M, 5:05.87.
14U girls triple jump — 5. Josey Perkins, 26-9.
14U girls long jump — T6. Saniyah Hooper, 13-3.
14U girls 100-meter hurdles — 3. Analia Valentin, 18.59.
14U girls 400-meter dash — 6. Saniyah Hooper, 1:03.06.
14U girls 4x400-meter relay — 5. M&M, 4:43.15.
14U boys long jump — 3. Khamari Nelson, 17-2.
14U boys 100-meter dash — 4. Brayveon Colbert, 12.27.
14U boys 200-meter dash — 1. Antoine Nelson, Jr., 22.92.
14U boys 4x100-meter relay — 2. M&M, 47.00.
14U boys 4x400-meter relay — 2. 3:59.38.
16U girls discus — 2. Kinzey Wood, 79-7 1/2.
16U girls shot put — 3. Kinzey Wood, 26-10.
16U boys long jump — 1. Daniel Rener, 20-2; 4. James Goggans, 18-10.
16U boys 100-meter dash — 3. Daniel Rener, 11.28.
16U boys 400-meter run — 2. Brodie Hillary, 52.84.
16U boys 800-meter run — 2. Brodie Hillary, 2:12.47.
18U girls 300-meter hurdles — 6. Loveli Pryor, 53.04.
Team standings
16U boys — 7. M&M, 109.
12U boys — 1. M&M, 264 1/2.
12U girls — 3. M&M, 182
14U boys — 3. M&M, 179.
10U boys — 2. M&M, 260 1/2.
8U boys — 3. M&M, 106.
14U girls — 7. M&M, 123 1/2.
8U girls — 4. M&M, 113.
6U girls — 4. M&M, 48.
18U girls — 9. M&M, 32.
16U girls — 12. M&M, 33.
10U boys — 4. M&M, 108.
6U boys — 3. M&M, 50.
