WOLFE CITY — The 12th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament set a record.
Not for the highest temperatures though it was plenty hot.
Not for the lowest score though there were some low scores.
This one set a record for most ties. There were ties for first place in four different flights, the championship, first, second and fifth flights.
Due to logistics, the tournament committee went to a scorecard playoff to determine the winners in each tied flight. They used the score on a designated hole to break the tie.
First place in the championship flight went to Matthew Watkins, Tom Stewart and Sam Jenkins with their total of 118 for 36 holes. They fired a tournament-low 57 for 18 holes on Saturday and then a 61 on Sunday. Watkins, who is from Rockwall, plays college golf at New Mexico.
Former Greenville Lion Julian Bowers teamed with Jeremiah Gilbert and Buck Galbraith to also shoot a 118. They shot 59s both days of the tournament.
The top two teams in the first flight also carded a 118 total for 36 holes. Curtis Stanley, Janson McBride and Pito Arana won the scorecard playoff over Matt Neyra, Scott Coffman and McKaylin Coffman.
Steve Payne, Spenser Payne and Klayton Moore won the second flight in a scorecard playoff with Scott Moffit, Wes Marek and Bubba Bell after both teams fired rounds of 62 and 64 for a 126 total.
Ricky Shelton, Meg Shelton and Shelby Shelton won a scorecard playoff over Greg Helsel, Nathan Oxley and Gary Oxley to claim the fifth flight after both teams tied at 139. The Sheltons carded rounds of 72 and 67.
The team of Eric Adams, Jeremy Powell and Press Alford was on fire as they won the third flight with their rounds of 62 and 63 for a 125 total. Powell is the Fire Chief for the City of Greenville.
Blake Owen, Keller Wheatle and Jack Morgan teamed up to win the fourth flight at 129. They shot rounds of 65 and 64.
---
Some coaches took advantage of their summer break to compete in the tournament.
Shelby Shelton, who is the head softball coach at Paris Junior College, played on the winning team in the fifth flight.
Caddo Mills head coach Kodi Crane competed as well as the Greenville Lions’ head golf coach Don Johnson and Farmersville head softball coach Arian May.
---
This year’s tournament was the first to use a three-player scramble format rather than a two-player format.
“It put a few more bodies in the tournament,” said Kevin Bowers, one of the tournament organizers. “Kind of changed it up. So it’s not the same ol’ same ol.’”
---
First place in each flight paid $2,250, with $1,500 going for second and $1,000 for third.
---
The tournament field included the last two Greenville Lion golfers to win medalist honors at the district tournament including Julian Bowers in 1981 and Harper Waddle in 2023.
---
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local charities. The tournament is passing the $500,000 mark for charity donations.
---
The tournament is named for the late Craig “Monster” Bowers, a former Greenville Lion athlete and coach who was also an assistant principal at Royse City High School. Members of his family helped put on the tournament and also competed in it.
12th Annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament
Saturday-Sunday
Webb Hill Country Club, Wolfe City
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1. *Matthew Watkins-Tom Stewart-Sam Jenkins 57-61-118
2. Jeremiah Gilbert-Julian Bowers-Buck Galbraith 59-59-118
3. Mark Dean-Gary McCauley-Chris Bailey 60-59-119
FIRST FLIGHT
1. *Curtis Stanley-Janson McBride-Pito Arana 57-61-118
2. Matt Neyra-Scott Coffman-McKaylin Coffman 60-58-118
3. Loren Rutter-Joe Tchir-Andrew Rainey 61-58-119
SECOND FLIGHT
1. *Steve Payne-Spenser Payne-Klayton Moore 62-64-126
2. Scott Moffit-Wes Marek-Bubba Bell 62-64-126
3. Cannon Ingram-Nate Benton-Gary Edwards 66-61-127
THIRD FLIGHT
1. Eric Adams-Jeremy Powell-Press Alford 62-63-125
2. Jacob McCarthy-Clay Gumpert-Aaron Faulk 63-64-127
3. Joe Gonzales-Donnie Drake-Scott Hancock 64-64-128
3. George Judge-Christian Rodriguez-Jeff Myszka 64-64-128
FOURTH FLIGHT
1. Blake Owen-Keller Wheatle-Jack Morgan 65-64-129
2. Shaely Gibson-Noble Ketchum-Kyle Gibson 67-68-135
2. Todd Morgan-Mike Geardot-Ally Geardot 68-67-135
FIFTH FLIGHT
1. *Ricky Shelton-Meg Shelton-Shelby Shelton 72-67-139
2. Greg Helsel-Nathan Oxley-Gary Oxley 68-71-139
3. Raymond Cobbs-Trey Cobbs-Brett Derrick 72-69-141
*Won scorecard playoff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.