After waiting a couple of months on clearance from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Bowers family will hold the Ninth Annual Craig Bowers Memorial Monster Ball Golf Tournament.
The 36-hole event is set for June 26-28 at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City. The practice round is planned for June 26, with the tournament scheduled for June 27-28.
Registration began on Friday. The entry is $350 per team and teams can sign up at playmonsterball.com The tournament benefits local charities.
Kevin Bowers said the tournament was in limbo until Abbott announced phase III of reopening Texas activity that has been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’ll be a blast,” he said. “Everybody’s been cooped up for so long.”
Bowers said activities inside the Webb Hill clubhouse will be limited due to the phase III restrictions.
“We can’t all be at the restaurant at the same time,” he said.
Bowers this year’s tournament has been a challenge to put on. The golfers who sign up will receive tournament caps but not shirts, since there won’t be enough time to get them ready, according to Bowers.
“It won’t be quite what it has been in the past,” he said.
Last year’s tournament ended early after a thunderstorm blew in with lightning and heavy rain during Sunday’s final day. Play in the first four flights ended nine holes early.
Local golfer Scott Coffman paired with Todd Mayfield of McKinney to win the championship flight with the 27-hole score of 90. Derek Kelly and Chaz Cobb finished three strokes back in second place.
“This year, being able to win the championship flight means the world to me,” Coffman said after the victory.
The tournament is named for Coffman’s best friend, who died in a skiing accident in 2012.
“Since it was based on 27 holes, my goal now is to win in 36 holes,” said Coffman.
Last year’s tournament featured teams in eight flights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.