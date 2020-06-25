Registration has filled up for the ninth annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Memorial Golf Tournament set for this weekend at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City.
“It filled up in six days,” said Kevin Bowers, one of the tournament organizers. “We’ve got 103 teams. I didn’t know if it was going to fill up because of everybody’s situation with COVID. I’m shocked.”
Friday is the day for a practice round. The two-player scramble tournament starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday on the 18-hole course with the championship though the third flights teeing off, followed by the fourth through the seventh flights following at about 1 p.m. The tee times will flip for Sunday’s final round with the fourth through seventh flights teeing off at 7:30 a.m. and the championship through third following at about 1 p.m.
The tournament was in limbo in March through May but the Bowers family announced the tournament was on after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced phase III of reopening Texas activity that had been restricted due to the pandemic.
“I think it’ll be a good one,” said Bowers. “Everybody’s ready to get out and have a good time.”
Last year’s tournament ended early after a thunderstorm blew in with lightning and heavy rain during Sunday’s final day. Play in the first four flights ended nine holes early.
Local golfer Scott Coffman paired with Todd Mayfield of McKinney to win the championship flight with the 27-hole score of 90. Derek Kelly and Chaz Cobb finished three strokes back in second place.
“This year, being able to win the championship flight means the world to me,” Coffman said after the victory.
The tournament is named for Coffman’s best friend, who died in a skiing accident in 2012.
“Since it was based on 27 holes, my goal now is to win in 36 holes,” said Coffman.
Last year’s tournament featured teams in eight flights. Golfers in the fourth through the seventh flights finished their rounds before the thunderstorm hit.
Dustin Stephenson and Geoff Moulton won the first flight, while former Greenville Christian athlete Danny Jones teamed with Mike Collins to win the second flight. Other flight winners included the teams of Curtis Stanley and Guadalupe Arana, Jerry Woodard and Michael Winn, Bill Hannon and Josh Mowell, Hunter Jones and Cramer Johnson and Jake Jackson and Staci Jackson.
The tournament is named for Kevin’s late brother Craig Bowers, a former Greenville Lions athlete and coach who was also an assistant principal at Royse City High School. Monster’s nickname was given to him by a Greenville Middle School coach.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.