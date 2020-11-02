CADDO MILLS FOXES
@ WILLS POINT TIGERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Monday.
LOCATION: Ken Autry Davis Field, Wills Point.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (8-0), Wills Point (1-6).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 41. Quinlan Ford 14; Sunnyvale 67, Wills Point 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Wills Point: QB Holden Fletcher, RB Morgan Leibacher, WR Seth Resnick. Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Savion Neal, RB Gavin Clayton.
NOTES: Caddo Mills, which is alone in first place at 4-0, has already clinched the District 6-4A-II title. Wills Point is still looking for its first district win. Caddo Mills is averaging 49 points per game. Wills Point has given up an average of 44 points a game. Townley was 13-of-23 passing against Quinlan Ford for 193 yards for three TDs and ran for 84 yards on 11 carries, including a 69-yard TD run. Beane caught six passes for 109 yards and two TDs.
COMMUNITY BRAVES
@ QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Monday.
LOCATION: Hobart Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Community (3-4), Quinlan Ford (5-2),
LAST WEEK: Community did not play. Caddo Mills 41, Quinlan Ford 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Community: QB Paul Testa, RB Jonathon Norris, WR Ty Simpkins. Quinlan Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB Ja’Donovan Williams, RB-LB Kaiden Roden, RB Marquizs Graham, RB Rowdy Rowan, TE-LB Colt Cooper.
NOTES: Community, Quinlan Ford and Farmersville all have one victory in District 6-4A-II play. Ford is averaging 392.1 yards rushing per game. Williams leads with 808 yards and seven TDs on 88 carries. Roden was next with 685 yards and 12 TDs on 75 carries. Next are Chambers (67-425, 7 TDs) and Rowan (61-412, 3 TDs).
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
@ ALBA-GOLDEN PANTHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Monday.
LOCATION: Alba-Golden Stadium, Alba.
RECORDS: Celeste (2-5), Alba-Golden (1-5).
LAST WEEK: Celeste did not play. Como-Pickton 9, Alba-Golden 8.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, RB Damon Crook, RB Jawonte Stephens, WR-RB Ky Drennon, LB Thadeus Clark, DB Seth Buckley. Alba-Golden: QB Blake Weissert, RB Ryan Jackson, RB Glen Hartley, WR Boedy Baker.
NOTES: Celeste at 1-4 and Alba-Golden at 0-3 are out of the running for playoff spots in District 6-2A-I so this will be the season finale for both teams. Powell is 9-of-12 on extra point kicks and 3-of-5 on field goals. Powell is 32-of-74 passing for 382 yards and one TD and has rushed for 230 yards and two TDs on 51 carries. Crook has rushed for 438 yards and four TDs on 65 carries.
