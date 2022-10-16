ROYSE CITY — It was the Hall of Fame game in Royse City and the Bulldogs laid claim to a 43-38 victory over Mesquite on Friday night to stay very much alive in the race for a playoff position in their first year of Class 6A football.
Rodney Webb, Bobby Summers, Gaby Mendoza Bradford, Carlos Gallegos and Bill Cookston were all inducted into the Royse City ISD Athletic Hall of Fame prior to kickoff of the Bulldogs’ third District 10-6A contest.
It was another monster game by Royse City tailback Sam Mitchum (143 yards rushing, two touchdowns rushing and one receiving) as the senior crossed over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.
It was also a huge game for Royse City senior quarterback Kenneth Spring as he completed 14 of 21 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown. Spring also rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
However, in the end it was probably defensive back Breylon Harris that was the hero of the game as he intercepted a Mesquite pass with just over a minute remaining to secure the Bulldog victory.
It was a fight to the finish as both teams left it all on the field. The game featured 10 lead changes and Mesquite receiver Jamarion Woods was the star Skeeter with 14 catches for 229 yards and four TDs.
It literally came down to who had the ball last as to who would win the game.
Royse City outscored Mesquite four touchdowns to three in the second half and as the Skeeters quarterback Tyrique Womack passed into triple coverage to their star receiver Woods, the Bulldog fans held their breath to see who came up with catch. That was when Harris came up hoisting the ball well over his head signaling the Bulldog interception. It was the only blemish on the Mesquite quarterback’s night as he completed 19 of 25 passes for 340 yards and four TDs.
Royse City (4-3, 2-1) will play again next Friday night when the Bulldogs travel to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler to face the Legacy Raiders (1-6, 0-3) and for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Mesquite dropped to 3-5 and 1-3.
