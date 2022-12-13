STARKVILLE, Miss. — Playing in front of a national television audience, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women's basketball team fell 88-53 to the Mississippi State on Sunday night at Humphrey Coliseum.
The Lions fell to 2-7 on the season, while the Bulldogs, who were the NCAA Division I national finalists in 2017 and 2018, improved to 8-2. Mississippi State ended the game on a 20-2 run to lead by as much 37 in the game.
Jessika Carter and Debreashe Powe scored 18 points each for the Bulldogs.
Dyani Robinson led the Lions and all scorers with 20 points and DesiRay Kernal doubled with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Sunday's game was broadcasted around the country on the SEC Network, marking the first nationally televised game for any team at A&M-Commerce since the 2017 Football National Championship.
