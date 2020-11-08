COMMERCE — After missing two games due to COVID-19 concerns, the Commerce Tigers hosted the No. 10 Maxpreps-ranked Mineola Yellow Jackets to close out their football season Friday on Senior Night.
The Tigers kept it close for most of the night, but Mineola pulled away late in the game to take a 49-34 victory.
Commerce jumped out to a two-score lead early with a 90-yard touchdown run by senior Zay Basham and an amazing 36-yard one-handed catch-and-run by junior Ty Hoffman after holding Mineola to punts on its first two possessions. A missed extra point led to a 13-0 Commerce lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter.
Mineola’s star running back, Trevion Sneed, who has verbally committed to SMU next year and entered the game with 2,097 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on the season, made his presence known with a 56-yard scoring run, while Basham added a 65-yard touchdown.
Mineola sophomore Dawson Pendergrass added scoring runs of 14 and 32 yards to give the Yellow Jackets a 21-20 halftime lead.
The action continued as Mineola took the ball first in the second half and Sneed notched a 16-yard touchdown run. Basham answered with a 29-yard catch on a pass from senior quarterback J’Den Wilson. Commerce kicker Edgar Castillo recovered his own onside kick, but missed the 42-yard field goal attempt on the next drive and Mineola answered with a 30-yard Pendergrass score to widen its lead to 35-27.
Sneed forced a fumble and recovered the ball on the ensuing possession, and capped off a nine-play drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge early in the fourth quarter as Mineola went up 42-27.
Commerce’s Kendrick Greer then returned the kick off 66 yards for the score.
The Yellow Jacket defense held Commerce from there with Sneed putting the game away with a 68-yard scoring run after a Commerce interception deep in Mineola territory.
Sneed ended the night with an impressive 343 yards rushing on 33 carries and four touchdowns. Pendergrass had 11 carries for 114 yards and three scores.
Commerce’s Basham closed out his high school career with 12 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while adding three catches for 36 yards and a score receiving. Wilson was 15-of-22 passing for 179 yards and two scores. Commerce’s Deshawn Jackson had 10 catches for 89 yards.
