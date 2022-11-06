COMMERCE — With a football playoff spot on the line, the Mineola Yellowjackets took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter to defeat the Commerce Tigers 42-38 on Saturday night.
Mineola completed District 5-3A-I play at 3-3 and faces Jefferson this week in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Mineola, 5-5 overall, finished fourth in the district behind Pottsboro, Winnsboro and Mount Vernon.
The Tigers finished at 2-4 in district play and 4-6 for the season.
The game was moved from Friday to Saturday because of thunderstorm activity.
While Mineola’s Dawson Pendergrass entered the game as the leading rusher in Texas with 2,472 yards, it was Commerce’s Da’Shawn Jackson who took control early, helping the Tigers jump out to a 14-0 lead.
Jackson returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a score and the Tiger defense forced a fumble on Mineola’s first play followed by a 40-yard strike from Jackson to Dre Gadlin to give Commerce a 14-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
The Tigers and Yellowjackets then traded scores with Mineola notching a 3-yard Pendergrass TD plunge followed by a 66-yard run by Jackson to make it 21-7 with 5:25 left in the first quarter. A 40-yard Pendergrass run closed the gap and the Mineola defense forced a Commerce fumble and drove 56 yards in nine plays capped with a 9-yard Pendergrass scamper to tie the game at 21.
Commerce then scored as Jackson followed a 25-yard run with a 1-yard scoring plunge to take a 28-21 lead, and the Tigers recovered another fumble, drove and Emanuel Castillo split the uprights on a 35-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half to make it 31-21 Commerce at the half.
Mineola received the ball first in the second half and saw Pendergrass drive and dive for a 1-yard score but Commerce’s Izzacc Simon hit the jets for a 53-yard scoring run to maintain Commerce’s lead at 38-28. Braydon Alley scored from 18 yards for Mineola and then the Yellowjackets defense forced the first punt of the game and drove 60 yards in six plays to see Pendergrass take the lead for Mineola for the first time in the game on a 3-yard plunge with 9:43 left in the game, making it 42-38, Mineola.
Mineola’s defense clamped down, forcing Commerce to give the ball up on downs, and the Mineola offense ate most of the clock until Commerce made the stop on fourth down at the Tigers' own 30 with 54 second left to play. Commerce drove to near midfield, but Mineola’s defensive leader Christiansen Rossie picked off a Commerce screen pass to secure the win, and a playoff spot, for the Mineola Yellowjackets.
Dawson Pendergrass continued his great season with 41 carries for 343 yards and five touchdowns.
Jackson ran for 183 yards for Commerce.
