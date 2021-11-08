MINEOLA — The Mineola Yellowjackets controlled all aspects of the regular season football finale on Friday night, defeating the Commerce Tigers 49-8.
The season ended for Commerce at 3-7 and 6-4 Mineola faces 7-3 Sabine in a Class 3A-I bi-district playoff at 7 p.m. Friday in Bullard.
Mineola shut out Commerce in the first half and standout running back Dawson Pendergrass ran for scores of 19 and 5 yards while also catching a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback T.J. Moreland. Moreland also added a 34-yard scoring run in the first half and Mineola returned a fumble for a touchdown to claim a 35-0 halftime lead.
The coaches decided to let the clock run in the second half of the damp, cold night.
Commerce’s standout junior athlete Da'Shawn Jackson reeled in a 69-yard scoring pass from Darren Beal and Mineola’s Cason Davis notched rushing scores of 20 and 25 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.