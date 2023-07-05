The first time that Ryker Haivala ran the Firecracker 5K race in Greenville as a sixth grader, he struggled while running up and down the Audie Murphy Overpass.
“I was prepared for the bridge this time,” said Haivala.
The junior from Miller Grove pulled away from Adrian Ramirez as they ran the bridge to win the 5K race in the time of 18 minutes, 25.9 seconds. Ramirez, who has won the last two Caddo Mills Fox Trot 5K races, finished second in 18:41.1. He won the men’s 40-59 class.
The 16-year-old Haivala runs for one of the top Class A cross country programs in the state. Haivala ran with Miller Grove as a freshman when the Hornets won the Class A state cross country team title in 2021 as he finished ninth overall in the 5K. Haivala finished fifth in the state cross country meet in the fall as the Hornets placed second to Saltillo in the team standings.
Three of Haivala’s teammates from Miller Grove also ran in Tuesday’s race. Elijah Griffin was first in the 11-17 division at 19:41.3. Drew Lester was second at 19:47.6 and Yahir Santana was sixth with a 24:24.2 time.
A runner with ties to Commerce was the first female finisher. Diem Casselberry, 14, was the first female finisher at 22:15.4. She’s the granddaughter of Gene and Betty Casselberry of Commerce and the daughter of Matt Casselberry, who grew up in Commerce.
Diem was a four-time district middle school champion at Sherman Piner in the 1600, 3200 and cross country and will be a freshman at Melissa.
“This was my first time here,” she said.
Betty Rodriguez, who has been the first female finisher in other 5K races in Hunt County, was the second female finisher at 23:08.7 and won the women’s 40-59 class.
The runners started the race on Park Street in Greenville, running up and down the street before heading to the overpass.
Among the runners was Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock, who finished ninth in the women’s 40-59 division at 33:20.5. She’s a former basketball player at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Her son Damon Spurlock, who is a football player at Greenville Christian, was 13th in the males’ 11-17 division at 32:18.7.
Firecracker 5K Race
Tuesday, Greenville
MALES
Overall — 1. Ryker Haivala, 18:25.9
10-and-under — 1. O. Servin, 42:39.6
11-17 — 1. Elijah Griffin, 19:41.3; 2. Drew Lester, 19:47.6; 3. Lane Wright, 20:27.6; 4. Cannon Ramsey, 21:06.2; 5. Kyler Reeves, 22:54.7; 6. Yahir Santana, 24:24.2; 7. Owen Pittsinger, 24:50.1; 8. Sean Holt, 24:57.2; 9. Pruitt Fuller, 28:06.9; 10. Ian Dierschke, 28:27.9; 11. Logan Wright, 29:57.1; 12. Nicholas Just, 31:00.1; 13. Damon Spurlock, 32:18.7; 14. Jayson Kelley, 37:40.2; 15. A. Blaske, 40:38.6; 16. J. Jaycox, 42:45.5.
18-39 — 1. Daniel Shepherd, 21:16.0; 2. Dalton Hogue, 23:59.2; 3. Mario Hernandez, 24:06.0; 4. Alexander Bruno, 24:26.4; 5. Terren Moore, 24:40.1; 6. Brandon Dierschke, 25:24.9; 7. Jacob. Phillips, 26:04.0; 8. Cristobal Garcia, 27:05.3; 9. Heath Lay, 27:41.4; 10. Chris Sparger, 31:01.7; 11. Eduardo Rodriguez, 33:28.6; 12. Colby Morgan, 44:27.0; 13. Jason Kent, 44:36.1.
40-59 — 1. Adrian Ramirez, 18:41.1; 2. Fernando Garcia 20:48.6; 3. Joey Crouch, 23:18.6; 4. Todd Prather, 24:06.0; 5. Brantley Burns, 24:40.7; 6. Gerardo Rodriguez, 24:54.9; 7. Jose Pina, 27:38.1; 8. Jeff Mueller, 27:44.7; 9. Jody Icasiano, 27:52.4; 10. Mike Rowland, 31:45.6; 11. Jeff Whitt, 38:12.6; 12. Jeff Melutin, 43:04.4; 13. Brandon Lamm, 51:30.3.
60-and-over — 1. Jesus Icasiano, 58:22.2; 2. Don Parker, 26:24.5; 3. Roman Rodriguez, 29:08.9; 4. James Ralston, 45:32.5; 5. Jesus Icasiano, 58:22.2.
FEMALES
Overall — 1. Diem Casselberry, 22:15.4.
10-and under — 1. R. Kent, 44:37.2; 2. E. Kent, 44:37.7.
11-17 — 1. Lydia Essary, 23:30.8; 2. Bellamy Fuller, 24:24.7; 3. Leah Reeves, 26:53.4; 4. Addie Pope, 32:38.5; 5. Lauren Westhaufen, 33:09.1; 6. Rachel Pearce, 33:09.6; 7. Jossalyn Hyatt, 33:57.3; 8. Madelyn Montenegro, 35:59.9; 9. Khloe Montenegro, 37:46.9; 10. Sadie Whitt, 38:12.1; 11. Jaylynn Ocanas, 41:27.5; 12. Emma Testa, 56:43.1.
18-39 — 1. Laura Beene, 29:16.4; 2. Brooke Bohannon, 29:17.8; 3. Jennifer Virgel, 29:31.3; 4. Maria Aliperto, 29:42.3; 5. Joselyn Ocanas, 30:57.7; 6. Ana Vaquera, 31:34.9; 7. Gina Rodriguez, 33:28.8; 8. Courtney Blaske, 35:22.2; 9. Ashley Friedrichs, 35:34.3; 10. Tara Brown, 35:38.1; 11. Jaime Kelley, 36:55.6; 12. Hailey Morgan, 38:18.1; 13. Perla Kent, 38:20.7; 14. Ciarra Rico, 38:22.3; 55. Katie Shepherd, 39:26.3; 16. Megan Hogue, 40:39.8.
40-59 — 1. Betty Rodriguez, 23:08.7; 2. Jasmine Icasiano, 26:54.4; 3. Desi Pharis, 28:05.5; 4. Liana Shultz, 30:35.8; 5. Bernice Ruiz, 31:23.0; 6. Cindy Everett, 31:45.3; 7. Jeanette Rowland, 31:54.7; 8. Catherine Just, 32:54.1; 9. Summer Spurlock, 33:20.5; 10. Brittany Fuller, 33:36.1; 11. Tracey Crouch, 41:11.6; 12. Jennifer Wiggins, 47:17.7; 13. Misti Hubbard, 47:20.9; 14. Amber Foster, 51:36.3; 15. Amanda Bell, 51:42.2; 16. Stephanie Malutin, 53:15.4; 17. Lucillin Quan, 55:38.6.
60-and-over — 1. Shelly Parker, 34:15.9; 2. Carol Miracle, 34:24.2; 3. Leah Icasiano, 55:38.3.
