ROYSE CITY — For the last three years Miles Denson has anchored the Greenville Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team, usually to victories.
Lions coach Alex Contreras tried a different strategy at the District 13-5A track and field meet on Wednesday, moving Denson off the relay and into the 200-meter dash.
Contreras’ strategy paid off as Denson wound up winning 200 as well as anchoring the Lions’ 4x200-meter relay team to victory in the season-best time of 1 minute, 28.82 seconds. He won the 200 in the time of 21.77 seconds, only .03 ahead of John Rutledge of Highland Park.
Denson’s teammates Chrishon Guster, Brandon Stephens and Shawn Brown kept the stick up near the lead as Denson pulled away to win handily. Highland Park was second at 1:29.75.
Denson, who was the district champion in the 100 as a sophomore, also claimed his second district title in that event with a time of 10.57. He won by more than half a second over Grayson Schrank of Highland Park. Denson would probably own three district titles in the 100 but last year’s meet was called off along with all other track and field meets in the state due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“Miles ran great in the open 100,” said Contreras. “In the 200 it was a good race. He’s really a three-event district champion. We ran our best times of the year at the biggest meet.”
Contreras said the Lions’ 4x200 “can run faster if we clean up some handoffs.”
The Lions finished seventh of eight teams in the boys team standings with 56 points.
The Lady Lions were eighth in the girls team standings with 10 points.
Royse City finished third in both the boys (78) and girls (77) team standings.
Highland Park ran away with the girls team title, stacking up 244 points.
West Mesquite edged out Highland Park to claim the boys title, 121 to 112 1/2.
Chasetin Winston led the Royse City Bulldogs, winning the 800 (2:00.92) and the 1600 (4:41.44) and running the third leg on Royse City’s victorious 4x400 that set a new school record with a 3:22.37. Brylon Deal, Bryson Deal and Jonah Robertson also ran on the relay.
Jacelyn Neighbors of Royse City won the girls pole vault at 11-0.
