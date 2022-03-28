MESQUITE — Midlothian scored three goals in an eight-minute stretch to pull away from the Greenville Lions, 4-0 on Thursday night in a Class 5A bi-district boys soccer playoff match.
Midlothian, now 15-4-5 for the season, advances to the area round to play either Mount Pleasant or Lufkin.
The Lions, who earned their playoff trip with a third-place finish in District 13-5A, wound up with an 11-9 record.
The Lions hung tough with the Panthers for the first hour of the match at E.H. Hanby Stadium, trailing only 1-0.
But then Alex Castaneda scored with 15:33 remaining and Landon Exley scored two goals at the 13:06 and 7:23 marks to lock up the victory.
Aidan Williams put the Panthers up 1-0 only 4 1/2 minutes into the contest when he drilled a free kick into the upper left corner of the net.
“They got the goal early,” said Lions coach Chris James. “I think that helped with their energy.”
The Panthers dominated in time of possession for the first half, keeping the pressure on Greenville goalkeeper Greg Just, who made some big saves.
The Lions took charge during the early portion of the second half, putting some pressure on the Panther defense.
“Just didn’t put it into the net,” said James.
Jared Morales had a shot on goal in the second half and so did Joel Vargas. Vargas also narrowly missed scoring on a header that was set up on a cross by Jonathan Merino.
The Lions continued to play hard even after the Panthers’ three quick goals.
“We’re down 4-0 with 35 seconds left and they’re still running their hearts out,” said James. “They didn’t quit. That shows the character of that team.
“At the end of the day it’s a heck of a year for a team that won one district game last year.”
The Lions improved seven games in the win column in district play in just one year, going 8-6 with victories in four of their last five district games.
The Lions will remain in District 13-5A for the next season but will have all new district opponents including Denison, Lucas Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa, Princeton and Sherman.
Caddo Mills girls
beat Terrell, 2-1
ROYSE CITY — The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes, who went three rounds deep in the Class 4A soccer playoffs last year, opened the 2022 playoffs on Thursday night with a 2-1 bi-district win over Terrell.
The 14-7-1 Lady Foxes’ victory at the Royse City ISD Stadium sends them to the area round against Williams Prep of Dallas, a 4-1 bi-district winner over Dallas Pinkston.
Caddo Mills also beat Terrell 3-0 at the bi-district round last year.
Caddo Mills made the playoffs as the fourth-place finisher in District 11-4A behind Celina, Melissa and Anna with an 8-6 record.
Terrell was the District 12-4A champion with a 12-1-1 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.