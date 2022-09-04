With up to seven starters out with injuries, Greenville senior Micah Simpson knew he had to step up his football game on Friday against Frisco Liberty.
And that’s what Simpson did in a big way, running for a school-record 444 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries to lift the Lions to a 42-31 victory in the home opener. Simpson scored on runs of 54, 12, 38, 44, 74 and 3 yards as the Lions squared their season record at 1-1. Liberty, which beat the Lions 55-21 last year, remained winless at 0-2.
“We have maybe seven starters who were out,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “We had 35 suited up and some of them were limping. The kids cramped up because I thought they gave everything they had.”
One of those giving everything that he had was the 5-10, 150-pound Simpson, who played at quarterback in place of the injured Anthony Johnson though the versatile Simpson has played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Lions during the past two seasons.
“It was me just trying to make a play for my team,” said Simpson. “Every play.”
“He put the team on his shoulders,” said Duke.
Some of Simpson’s runs were of the highlight-reel quality. He sprinted through and around the Redhawk defenders, made cuts, reversed his field and even tight-roped down the left sidelines on the 44-yard touchdown run.
“He’s fun to watch,” said Duke. “I get caught up sometimes being a football fan. He’s electric. Sometimes they had him bottled up and he just escaped and makes big plays. The play’s never over with him.”
Simpson, who’s run track and played basketball for the Lions, said he “just trusts my speed and go” when he sees an opening in the defense.
Simpson got plenty of help.
“My linemen did great and my receivers did great and my running backs picked up all their blocks,” he said.
“I love my teammates. We’ve got a good bond. They’re always joking, making me laugh.”
Simpson also made a couple of tackles on defense and intercepted a Liberty pass in the Greenville end zone on the final play of the first half.
He was one of the Lions who had to leave the game briefly with leg cramps before going back in.
“I was tired but I just played through it because I know I want to be on the field for my team,” he said.
He also returned two kickoffs for 36 yards.
Simpson has scored all seven of the Lions’ touchdowns this season including on a 95-yard kickoff return in a 34-7 loss to Lake Dallas in the season opener. Simpson also scored all three of the Lions’ touchdowns during their two preseason scrimmages.
The Lions’ running game accounted for all of their total yards. They finished with 569 yards rushing but zero yards passing. Simpson was 1-of-4 passing. His only completion was for zero yards to Amauryen Nelson. Joel Luna spelled Simpson briefly at quarterback but threw an incomplete pass.
Kamron Neal also had some big runs for the Lions, finishing with 67 yards on 11 carries after being stopped for minus three yards on his first four carries.
Isiah Williams also ran for 48 yards on four carries and Jaden Johnson rushed for nine on four carries.
Liberty quarterback Will Jackson had a very productive game for the Redhawks, throwing for 279 yards, including touchdowns of 10 yards to Amarean Porter and 61 yards to Cam Gibbs. Jackson also rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries, scoring on dashes of 10 and 17 yards.
Luna and Jamoriyan Stephenson made some big plays in the secondary, breaking up passes and making some key stops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.