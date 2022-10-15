MESQUITE — Carlos Aldana kicked a 40-yard field goal with 51 seconds remaining to give the Mesquite Poteet Pirates a 29-27 District 7-5A-II football victory over the Greenville Lions on Thursday night.
Jyrine Burley intercepted a Greenville pass at the Pirate 41 with 14 seconds remaining to preserve the Pirates’ victory as they improved to 2-5 for the season and 2-2 in district play.
The Lions fell to 2-5 and 1-3 though they outgained the Pirates 446-355 in total yardage and had a 26-16 advantage in first downs.
Lion quarterback Micah Simpson rushed for 263 yards on 34 carries, scoring all four of the Lions’ touchdowns on runs of 72, 13, 15 and 2 yards. Simpson was also 9-of-21 passing for 117 yards.
Simpson has rushed for 1,403 yards and 19 TDs this season on 163 carries. He’s averaging 230.7 yards rushing per game since moving from wide receiver to quarterback in the Lions’ second game.
Kamron Neal ran for 37 yards on four carries and caught four passes for 32 yards.
Zadarrian Royal caught four passes for 75 yards and Jaden Johnson rushed for 28 yards on six carries.
The Lions limited Poteet to only three first downs and 111 yards in the second half.
“I thought we played better defensively, especially in the second half,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
Poteet ran for 149 yards in first half, picking up some big yardage on option pitches.
“The option is hard to play, especially when you have a short week,” said Duke, whose Lions played a night earlier than their regular schedule. “The coaches made some adjustments. We picked that up.”
The Lions lost two turnovers and failed to cash in on a couple of scoring opportunities, missing a 29-yard field goal at the end of the first half and having a 75-yard touchdown pass from Simpson to Royal called back because of an ineligible-receiver-downfield penalty.
The Lions forced two turnovers. Defensive lineman Richard Medina took the ball away from a Pirate ball carrier and ran 21 yards with the fumble.
Royal also stopped a Pirate threat in the first half with an interception.
There were eight lead changes.
“The kids battled back when we were down and took the lead,” said Duke. “That showed the heart and courage of this team.”
The Lion Score
Greenville 14 0 7 6 —27
Mesquite Poteet 12 7 7 3 —29
MP — Josh Hobbs 2 run. Kick failed.
GHS — Micah Simpson 72 run. Archer Odeneal kick.
MP — Davion Hall 46 pass from Jaden Walker. Pass failed.
GHS — Simpson 13 run. Odeneal kick.
MP — Hall 17 pass from Hobbs. Carlos Aldana kick.
GHS — Simpson 15 run. Odeneal kick.
MP — Hall 80 run. Aldana kick.
GHS — Simpson 2 run. Run failed.
MP — Aldana 30 field goal.
Greenville Mesquite Poteet
28 First downs 16
329 Rushing yards 253
117 Passing yards 102
446 Total offense 355
9-22-1 Passing 4-13-1
3-1 Fumbles, lost 5-2
3-38.3 Punts, avg. 3-34.2
13-104 Penalties, yds. 10-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
GHS — Micah Simpson 34-263, Jaden Johnson 5-28, Kamron Neal 4-37, Zarrian Royal 1-4, Anthony Johnson 1-(-3).
MP — Kameron Williams 17-59, J.J. Lewis 2-11, Davion Hall 7-104, Josh Hobbs 5-27, Isaiah Carter 2-14, Cameron Cooper 3-24, Jaden Walker 2-23, TEAM 2-(-9).
PASSING
GHS — Micah Simpson 9-21-1, 117 yards; Anthony Johnson 0-1-0.
MP — Jaden Walker 1-3-0, 46 yards; Josh Hobbs 3-9-1, 56 yards.
RECEIVING
GHS — Kamron Neal 4-32, Zarrin Royal 4-75, JaQualyn Davis 1-10,
MP — Davion Hall 2-63, J.J. Lewis 1-12, Xyshuan Zaragoza 1-27.
