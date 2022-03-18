Oh, so close.
The Greenville Lady Lions dropped an 8-7 heartbreaker to Mesquite Poteet in District 13-5A softball on Tuesday at Monty Stratton Field in Greenville.
After Mesquite Poteet scored two runs in the top of the seventh to claim the lead, the Lady Lions put two runners on base with no outs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t come up with the clutch hit and fell to 0-3 in district play.
“We just waited too long to hit the ball,” said Lady Lions coach Caitlyn Fowler. “When we finally did hit it, it wasn’t enough.”
The Lady Lions trailed 2-0 and 3-0 early before rallying in the bottom of the third to tie it at 3-3.
Mesquite Poteet went back up 6-3 in the top of the fifth but the Lady Lions responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth.
Pitcher Christa Carroll went the distance for the Lady Lions on the mound.
Brooke Hutchings, Carroll and Allie Johnson led the Lady Lions at the plate.
Fowler said the Lady Lions had some other potential hits that went right to the fielder. The Lady Pirates’ centerfielder also made a big catch on a fly ball in the gap between center and right field.
The Lady Lions, who are 4-9 overall, are to play again on Friday at Forney.
Forney was a 17-9 playoff team last season.
The Lady Rabbits have beaten Highland Park 10-0 this season.
