Mesquite Poteet took over sole possession of first place in District 13-5A basketball with a 50-44 victory over the host Greenville Lions on Friday night.
Poteet played tough defense, holding the Lions to only 12 points in the first half as the Pirates stayed unbeaten district play at 3-0.
Greenville dropped into a four-way tie for second place in 13-5A at 2-1. The Lions are tied with Highland Park, Royse City and Forney, the team the Lions will play next on Tuesday at Forney.
“It was like a playoff atmosphere,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “I thought they played us well defensively in the first half. It helped them in the second half.”
Williams said making up 12 points in a game like that was tough. The Pirates tried their best to control the tempo, slowing it down on offense and keeping a defender close to each one of the five Lions when Greenville had the ball on offense.
Greenville’s offense surged in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates 22-16 to close the gap to within six points. Toodie Davis and Degaryion Anderson hit 3-pointers in that period and Keaton Heard converted a 3-point play. Micah Simpson also hit a couple of big baskets.
The Lions tied it at 40-40 early in the fourth quarter on a dunk shot by Xak Wylie that fired up the home crowd.
But Jaran Young responded with a left-handed layup for Poteet.
Antwon Anderson drove in for Greenville to tie it again at 42-42 with 5:19 left. But the Pirates outscored the Lions 8-2 in the final four minutes to wrap up the victory.
Young led the victors with 15 points, while Derrick Martin put in 10 points.
Antwon Anderson led the Lions with 10 points. Davis nailed three 3-pointers to finish with nine. Heard also finished with nine and Simpson added seven.
“We’ve just got to keep our heads up and it’s a long district season,” said Williams.
Williams also praised the Lions’ fans in attendance.
“I really enjoyed the crowd,” he said. “They were into the game and we appreciate everybody that came out.”
District 13-5A basketball
Mesquite Poteet 12 12 16 10 —50
Greenville 5 7 22 10 —44
MP: Jordan Smith 2, Jakobey Kahey 5, Carlos Rodriguez 3, Derrick Martin 10, Jeremiah Taylor 2, Jaran Young 15, Preston Conlee 8, Josh Hobbs 5.
G: Xak Wylie 4, Micah Simpson 7, Antwon Anderson 10, Toodie Davis 9, Keaton Heard 9, Degaryion Anderson 5.
Records: MP: 3-0; G 15-8, 2-1.
Next game: Greenville at Forney, Tuesday.
Junior varsity boys
Mesquite Poteet 8 9 5 10 —32
Greenville 2 12 17 11 —42
G: Williams 14, Brumit 9, Waller 8, McCoy 7.
Freshman boys
Mesquite Poteet 16 4 7 8 —35
Greenville 10 7 10 12 —39
G: Dadrian 16, Damon 15.
Mabank 49,
Caddo Mills 47
CADDO MILLS — Mabank slipped past the Caddo Mills Foxes, 49-47 in District 13-4A basketball on Friday.
Brady Wasurick led the Foxes with 15 points, while Caden Lemmon tossed in 10, Lance Jamison eight and Alfonso Gonzales added six points.
Caddo Mills won the junior varsity game, 30-26.
Mabank took the freshman contest, 31-29.
Caddo Mills is scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Sunnyvale.
Royse CIty girls 52,
Crandall 44
ROYSE CITY — Royse City’s No. 16 state-ranked Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-1 in District 13-5A play with a 52-44 home win on Frday aver Crandall.
Kayla Kimbrough pumped in 19 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who are 22-3 for the season.
Maggie Hutka doubled up for Royse City with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Hutka passed the 1,000-rebound mark for her career. She’s now scored 1,444 points for her career.
Shelby Aldridge added nine points, while Nevaeh Zavala and Alexia Lohman added six points each.
