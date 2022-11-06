MESQUITE — The Mesquite Horn Jaguars secured second place in District 10-6A football with a 35-10 victory over the newcomers to Class 6A, Royse City Bulldogs.
However, the Bulldogs out-rushed and out-passed the Jaguars at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite Thursday night.
Royse City out-gained the Horn Jaguars by nearly 100 yards in the regular season finale, but Horn's solid defense was the difference-maker.
Horn ended the regular season with an 8-2 record and a 5-1 district record.
The Rockwall Yellowjackets claimed the district championship and the Bulldogs, in their first season of Class 6A football competition, ended the regular season with a 6-4 season record and a 4-2 district record, with their only district losses to Horn and Rockwall.
Rockwall-Heath captured the fourth and final playoff position with a 38-6 victory over North Forney and Rockwall completed the regular season with a 46-17 win over Tyler Legacy. Mesquite High had the night off as the Skeeters missed out on the playoffs with a fifth-place finish.
The Bulldogs also outscored the Jags in the first quarter 10-0, behind a six-play, 52-yard drive that began with a completed pass to junior tight end-H back Hayden Herndon and finished with a 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jonah Roberson. After a completed PAT by Mitchell Stokes, the senior kicker added a 40-yard field goal as the Bulldogs looked like they were warming up for another victory.
However, the Horn defense stepped up and stopped the Bulldogs.
The Jaguars picked off a Royse City pass for a touchdown in the second quarter and shortly afterwards returned a Bulldog punt for a 50-yard touchdown.
Horn added a 17-yard touchdown pass from J.T. Thomas to Derin Jackson and a 2-yard touchdown run by Marquis Edwards with 35 seconds remaining in the first half.
Horn topped off the -scoring with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Chris Dawn in the fourth quarter.
Both teams will head to the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.