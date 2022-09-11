ROYSE CITY — The Melissa Cardinals won their first game of the 2022 football season, outscoring Royse City 48-24 on Friday night.
The Cardinals, who have moved up from Class 4A to 5A, improved to 1-2 for the season. The Bulldogs, who have moved up to 6A from 5A, suffered their first loss at 2-1.
Melissa began the scoring on a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trever Ham to Karson Maynard.
The Cardinals moved the ball on the ground and in the air as Melissa completed 19 of 25 passes for five touchdowns by three different players tossing the TD passes to three different receivers. The Cardinals also recorded 177 yards rushing against the Bulldog defense that had previously held its opponents to an average of only 10 points per game.
Royse City did continue to put up respectable statistics with 222 yards passing by senior quarterback Kenneth Spring as he connected on 17 of 28 passes and two touchdowns.
Leading rusher for the Bulldogs continued to be senior tailback Sam Mitchell with 20 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Royse City’s leading receiver was Nicholas Weaver with four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Melissa receiver Karson Maynard was the overall leader with only three catches but two were for touchdowns and he averaged nearly 31 yards per reception.
Turnovers were not a factor as both teams turned the ball over twice and penalties didn’t actually make a difference in the outcome as both teams were penalized within 20 yards of each other.
Royse City looks to reload and recapture the road to victory at 7 p.m. on Friday night at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington to take on the Arlington Bowie Volunteers. Arlington Bowie (1-2) defeated the Plano Wildcats 34-28 last Friday night.
