Greenville fans will have a chance to meet the Lions’ new head football coach and athletic director Randy Jackson on Meet the Lions Night.
The activity starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Players from each of the sports will be recognized including tennis, golf, cross country, track and field, powerlifting, softball, baseball, girls soccer, boys soccer, girls basketball, boys basketball, volleyball and football.
The Greenville Lions Athletic Booster club will provide hot dogs and will be selling memberships to the booster club and merchandise in support of the athletic department.
Jackson was named as the Lions’ interim head football coach and athletic director on Aug. 3.
“Coach Jackson always focuses on students and their success, both on and off the field,” said Sharon Boothe, superintendent of the Greenville Independent School District. “He truly cares about Greenville, which makes him the perfect fit for us and our community.”
Jackson previously coached in Greenville as an assistant from 1992-95.
