SULPHUR SPRINGS — Jacob McCarthy fired a 77 for 18 holes to win medalist honors and lead the Greenville Christian Eagles at the North Hopkins golf tournament at the Sulphur Springs Country Club.
Three Eagles competed as Greenville Christian was missing some players due to spring break.
Aiden Black also fired a 103 and Cade Goodwin shot a 119.
Cooper finished first in the tournament with a 350 team score followed by Harleton Green (382), Harleton Gold (392), Chapel Hill (393), Edgewood (394), Chapel Hill 2 (412), Campbell (422) and North Hopkins (455).
Canon Ingram of Cooper finished second among the medalists with a 79, followed by Tristin Davis of Chapel Hill (83), Colin Ingram of Cooper (85) and Rhett Sims of Avery (86).
The Eagles’ next event is the Howe tournament scheduled for Tuesday at the Stone Creek Golf Club in Sherman.
