SHERMAN — Jacob McCarthy fired a 75 to lead the Greenville Christian golfers to the team title at the Howe tournament.
McCarthy finished first in a tournament for the third time this season, winning the medalist honors by two strokes.
Greenville Christian carded a 380 to win the team title by 17 strokes over Bells. Host Howe tied with Tom Bean for third place at 401. This is the Eagles’ second tournament victory this season.
Brady Britain of Greenville Christian fired an 88 to finish third among the medalists. Other Eagle golfers who competed included Cade Goodwin (105), Aiden Black (108), Trenton Matlack (109) and Damon Spurlock (118).
The Eagles’ next scheduled tournament is the Pottsboro Invitational on Monday at the Legacy Ridge Golf Club in Bonham.
The Eagles finished second last year at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ state golf tournament.
