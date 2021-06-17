Though the University Interscholastic League track and field season ended in May, T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium in Greenville was a busy place on Saturday with a track and field meet.
Athletes from ages 6 and under up to 18 and under competed in a variety of events, representing track and field clubs from all over Northeast Texas.
The M&M Track Club of Greenville put on the meet and had 102 track club members competing.
“That’s the purpose of this program, keep the kids busy,” said M&M Track Club founder Junior Mason. “Doing the training.”
Mason noted that Tara Davis, who won a women’s NCAA long jump title on Thursday representing the University of Texas, started competing for the Wylie track club coached by her father Ty Davis, a former Greenville Lion track and field athlete.
“I’ve told them be a kid as long as you can,” said Mason. “I got that from my dad (John Mason).”
The baseball field at Greenville High School is named for John Mason, a Greenville Carver standout who played professional baseball.
Scheduled field events at the meet included the shot put, discus, long jump, triple jump and high jump.
The running events included the 3200-meter run, the 50-meter dash for ages 5, 6, 7 and 8, plus the 80-meter hurdles, 100-meter hurdles, 110-meter hurdles, 4x100-meter relay, 800-meter run, 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 1600-meter run and 4x400-meter relay.
The meet was suspended at least once due to lightning spotted in the distance.
Mason called on all former M&M Track Club members to volunteer to help put on the meet. One of the volunteers present was former track club competitor Carandal Hale, who is a graduate running back at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Hale has rushed for 1,475 yards and 12 touchdowns during his three-year career at A&M-Commerce, including 66 yards on 13 carries as the Lions won the NCAA Division II national championship with a 37-27 victory over West Florida in 2017.
