LUCAS — Jaxson Lavender’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown preserved Lucas Lovejoy’s 45-30 bi-district football victory over the Greenville Lions on Friday night.
The Lions had pulled to within 38-30 with 5:02 remaining after Brandon Stephens connected with Shawn Brown on a 59-yard touchdown pass and then threw to Brown again for the two-point conversion.
But Lavender ended the Lions’ comeback hopes with the return with 4:38 remaining.
The inspired Lovejoy defense then stopped the Lions for losses of 13, 11, 8 and 5 yards on four of their next six plays to prevent any offensive threats in the final 4 1/2 minutes.
Lovejoy, ranked No. 8 in Class 5A-II, stayed undefeated at 11-0 and advanced to the area round to play Everman, a 41-33 winner over Mesquite Poteet.
Greenville finished at 4-5 after earning its second straight playoff trip.
The Lions outgained the Leopards 497-435 in total yardage but lost two fumbles and an interception.
One fumble at the Lovejoy 3-yard line prevented the Lions from tying the game and possibly going ahead. Lovejoy then marched 89 yards in 11 plays as running back Matthew Mainord scored on an 11-yard run.
An interception by Adam Eschler set up the Leopards for a 20-yard field goal by Trent Rucker that made it 38-22 with 5:29 remaining.
Greenville senior quarterback Brandon Stephens produced 310 yards of total offense in his last game for the Lions. Stephens rushed for a team-high 82 yards on 20 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run and was 12-of-21 passing for 228 yards, with two touchdown passes including a 15-yard connection with Miles Denson.
Denson stayed busy on offense, catching six passes for 61 yards, rushing for 31 yards on 12 carries and also throwing for a 59-yard touchdown pass to the wide receiver Brown. Brown, who was averaging 27 yards per catch for the season, finished with three receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Zy Tyson also caught three passes for 74 yards for the Lions and Ja’Quez caught one for 23 yards.
Greenville’s O.J. Johnson ran for 60 yards on eight carries and Hue Pitts rushed for 47 on 11 carries as the Lions finished with 220 yards rushing to go with 277 passing.
Quarterback D.W. Rucker racked up 364 yards of total offense for the Leopards, rushing for 180 yards on 18 carries, including touchdown runs of 30 and 5 yards. Rucker was also 14-of-20 passing for 184 yards, with touchdown passes of 9 and 32 yards to wide receiver Reid Westervelt, who caught eight passes for 144 yards.
Greenville moved the ball effectively throughout the game but did not cash in on trips to the Leopard 14, 3 and 12.
